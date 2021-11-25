Buccaneers’ Antonio Brown Gives Back to Community for Thanksgiving

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown made a group of teenagers’ Thanksgiving a little more special.

Brown visited a weeklong camp put on by Metropolitan Ministries where he interacted with youth and signed Bucs memorabilia. He also donated to the program, which the Bucs matched via the franchise’s social justice initiative.

This afternoon, @AB84 stopped by to surprise our teens in our Thanksgiving weeklong camp! He signed jerseys, hats, and footballs, hung out with the kids, and generously donated to our teen's program. @Buccaneers even matched his donation through their Social Justice Initiative! pic.twitter.com/99vHz2oH1i — Metropolitan Ministries (@MetroMinistries) November 23, 2021

Brown also sponsors a youth football Turkey Bowl in Tampa on Saturday, which he promoted on Instagram.

Other Bucs players got in on reaching out to the community before Thanksgiving — including the offensive line continuing its meal donation tradition. Bucs linemen worked with supermarket company Publix to donate over 1,000 meals in the 15th annual “Turkey Time with the O-Line” this week.

Our offensive line and @Publix are providing more than 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to those less fortunate at the 15th annual "Turkey Time with the O-Line" 🦃 pic.twitter.com/SoUOyqRHI0 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 21, 2021

Defensive tackle Will Gholston also stepped up to donate $60,000 for Thanksgiving meals, which will feed 920 families. Gholston, who grew up in Detroit, said he relates to families in need because he grew up in poverty per Buccaneers.com’s Carmen Vitali.

“I remember having nothing to eat,” Gholston said per Vitali. “That’s a tough situation. It’s hard to ask. So, hopefully I took a little bit off some people’s shoulders that now they don’t have to ask — they can just show up.”

What Bucs Players Eat for Thanksgiving

Linebacker Devin White likes sweet potato casserole.

“That’s the only thing that we don’t hand cook at the house,” White said. “Who on the team would you trust to make it? Probably Lavonte David because he loves it just as much as I do. Or if not, Kevin Minter. I hope that they can follow the recipe.”

Tight end Rob Gronkowski just wants stuffing.

“And I would trust Cameron Brate because he’s that good of a guy,” Gronkowski said.

Running back Leonard Fournette made a disclaimer that “I don’t trust nobody but my mom” to cook. Fournette listed off bell peppers, “Mac n Cheese, ham, turkey and deep fried turkey” as some of his favorites.

Linebacker Shaquil Barrett interjected that he likes “sweet potato pie, ham, and three-bean casserole.” Defensive lineman Vita Vea jumped in and said safety Mike Edwards should be nicknamed McDouble.

Gholston said “the best dish is cranberry sauce.”

“Easy to make. Anybody can do it,” he added.

Bruce Arians Has Perfect Reaction to Pre-Thanksgiving Win

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians found the antithesis for losses leaving a bad taste in one’s mouth following a 30-20 win over the New York Giants, snapping a two-game losing streak.

The Bucs won the turnover battle, controlled time of possession, and ran for more than 90 yards for the first time in almost a month. Playing at home didn’t hurt either.

Tampa Bay will look to make it two in a row at Indianapolis on Sunday.