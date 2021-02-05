Bucs Give Murky Update on Antonio Brown for the Super Bowl

Antonio Brown’s injury status for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl remains in doubt on Friday.

The Bucs listed Brown as questionable in the final injury report though he was a full participant in practice on Friday per The Athletic’s Greg Auman.

Final injury report for Bucs and Chiefs — only two questions are TE Cameron Brate (back) and WR Antonio Brown (knee), both questionable. Good news with defense all a go for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Z8D5W5NAiX — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 5, 2021

Brown injured his knee in the Divisional Round at New Orleans on Jan. 17 and didn’t play in the NFC Championship game at Green Bay. He had a catch for 10 yards in the win at New Orleans.

The four-time All-Pro signed with the Bucs in October as a free agent amid off-field issues that kept him out of the game for half of the 2020 season and most of the 2019 season. He caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns, and he caught a 36-yard touchdown in the Wild Card round.

Brate in Doubt

Tampa may also miss tight end Cameron Brate for the Super Bowl as the injury report indicates he’s questionable for the game and didn’t practice on Friday, Auman noted.

Brate practiced on Thursday in a limited capacity when the Bucs first listed him as questionable. He emerged as a reliable pass-catcher this season for quarterback Tom Brady with 28 receptions for 282 yards and two touchdowns. The seven-year veteran also caught a touchdown in the NFC Championship game.

Band Back Together

The Bucs defense looks healthy per Auman as all of the defensive players who were nursing injuries weren’t listed with an injury status for the game.

Safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jordan Whitehead notably practiced on Friday after being limited participants on Thursday. Winfield missed the NFC Championship game with an ankle injury and Whitehead injured his shoulder in the game. Linebacker Lavonte David also practiced and is cleared to go for the Super Bowl after dealing with a hamstring injury.

On the Chiefs side, star wide receiver Sammy Watkins remains questionable for the game per the team’s final injury report on Friday.

