Bucs Insider Gives Concerning Update on Antonio Brown

Getty Antonio Brown injured his knee against New Orleans and remains day to day for the NFC Championship Game.

Antonio Brown’s status for Tampa Bay‘s NFC Championship showdown at Green Bay looked more in question on Thursday at practice.

Brown, who injured his knee at New Orleans in the Divisional Round, didn’t participate in the practice session open to media on Thursday according to The Athletic’s Greg Auman.

As Auman mentioned, the Bucs listed Brown as day to day. Brown didn’t practice at all on Wednesday according to the Bucs’ injury report.

Head coach Bruce Arians tweaked Brown’s status on Thursday as a “game-time decision” per ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

Brown’s MRI didn’t show any serious damage according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, which leaves the door open to Brown playing on Sunday.

JPP Out

Tampa also didn’t have linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul at the media portion of practice on Thursday per Pewter Report. He also missed Wednesday’s practice.

Pierre-Paul had a big pass breakup early in the game at New Orleans, which kept the Saints before building a two-score lead per Buccaneers.com’s Scott Smith. Pierre-Paul also had two tackles in the win.

He’s also one of the few Bucs players with experience playing a postseason game at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field. Pierre-Paul played for the New York Giants in 2011 when his team knocked out the Packers en route to a Super Bowl win over Tom Brady, ironically, and New England Patriots.

