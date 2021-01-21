Bucs Insider Gives Concerning Update on Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown’s status for Tampa Bay‘s NFC Championship showdown at Green Bay looked more in question on Thursday at practice.

Brown, who injured his knee at New Orleans in the Divisional Round, didn’t participate in the practice session open to media on Thursday according to The Athletic’s Greg Auman.

No Antonio Brown again at Bucs practice today. He’s day to day, but wasn’t out there during window open to the media today. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 21, 2021

As Auman mentioned, the Bucs listed Brown as day to day. Brown didn’t practice at all on Wednesday according to the Bucs’ injury report.

Head coach Bruce Arians tweaked Brown’s status on Thursday as a “game-time decision” per ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

Bruce Arians said that Antonio Brown will not necessarily have to practice this week in order to play Sunday. He's got enough experience to carry him through. "He'll be a game-time decision, "Arians said. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 21, 2021

Brown’s MRI didn’t show any serious damage according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, which leaves the door open to Brown playing on Sunday.

#Bucs WR Antonio Brown, who injured his knee and underwent an MRI following the game, did not suffer a serious injury, sources say. He’s considered day-to-day in preparation for the NFC Title Game vs the #Packers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2021

JPP Out

Tampa also didn’t have linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul at the media portion of practice on Thursday per Pewter Report. He also missed Wednesday’s practice.

No Antonio Brown or Jason Pierre-Paul out there again at practice for the #Bucs today. — PewterReport (@PewterReport) January 21, 2021

Pierre-Paul had a big pass breakup early in the game at New Orleans, which kept the Saints before building a two-score lead per Buccaneers.com’s Scott Smith. Pierre-Paul also had two tackles in the win.

Jason Pierre-Paul with an acrobatic pass break-up as he's being dragged down and the Bucs' defense once again limits the damage to a field goal. Saints lead 6-0. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) January 18, 2021

He’s also one of the few Bucs players with experience playing a postseason game at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field. Pierre-Paul played for the New York Giants in 2011 when his team knocked out the Packers en route to a Super Bowl win over Tom Brady, ironically, and New England Patriots.

