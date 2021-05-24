Antonio Brown Shares Cryptic Instagram Story

Antonio Brown hasn’t met Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht’s timetable to re-signing yet, but the star wide receiver dropped a hint on Monday if he will.

Brown posted an Instagram story on Monday with himself on a private airplane and the text “headed to Tampa” on the video.

Licht told Ira Kaufman on “The Eye Test” podcast last week that he anticipates Brown “coming in Monday to sign” and wasn’t concerned about Brown re-signing. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said last week that Brown needed to “pass the physical” and needed his knee scoped first.

“Hopefully we’ll have a scope on Tuesday, get his knee cleaned up, and everything will work out fine. It’s just the matter of the physical,” Arians told Pewter Report.

The Bucs also have voluntary organized team activities starting on Tuesday through Thursday.