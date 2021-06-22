Antonio Brown Clears New Legal Hurdle: Report

Antonio Brown’s legal issues have followed him around for a few years, but his probation over a criminal matter recently ended.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver’s “probation was terminated a year early” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Brown’s “criminal matter related to his battery case was finalized,” too per Rapoport. Brown had been serving two years’ probation due to an altercation with a moving truck driver in January 2020.

Brown’s attorney, Sean Burstyn, released a statement, obtained by Rapoport, about the matters.

“In further demonstration of Antonio Brown’s hard work and great progress since his NFL suspension, we are very pleased to advise that his withheld adjudication is now final and he has completed his probation a full year ahead of schedule, said attorney Sean Burstyn. Due to the fine work of Kelly and Carson Hancock, Brown’s criminal attorneys in Broward, that unfortunate event is behind him. “We see nothing but blue sky for A.B.,” Burstyn said.

Brown still has a civil lawsuit, filed on May 12, open for the truck driver incident. Brown and his trainer, Glenn Holt, attacked and injured moving truck driver Anton Tumanov according to the lawsuit via Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times.

Brown saw another legal issue in end earlier this offseason. He and former trainer Britney Taylor reached a settled on April 21 in a civil lawsuit that alleged sexual assault and rape by Brown.

The four-time All Pro joined the Bucs as a free agent in October 2020 after serving an eight-game suspension by the NFL due to violations of the personal conduct policy. He re-signed with the Bucs in May after an uncertain free agency period.

Brown could make up to $6.25 million with his new incentive-laden Bucs deal. He earns incentives based on the number of receptions, yards, and touchdowns in addition to per-game incentives and a signing bonus according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Antonio Brown’s deal

SB: $2M

Base: $1.1M

Per-gamers: $900K (with player/team improvement in certain stats)

Incentives:

* 50 rec: $333,333

* 70 rec: $333,334

* 600 yards: $333,333

* 800 yards: $333,334

* 5 TD: $333,333

* 7 TD: $333,333

Brown had a productive 2020 season in eight regular season games with 45 receptions, 483 yards, and four touchdowns. He also caught touchdowns in the Wild Card game at Washington and Super Bowl LV during the postseason.