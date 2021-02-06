Here’s a Timeline of the Drama & Reconciliation Between Antonio Brown & Chelsie Kyriss

Antonio Brown is not married. He has been on and off with the mother of four of his children, Chelsie Kyriss; the two announced they were engaged mid-2020.

As Brown heads to Super Bowl LV with his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many find themselves wondering what’s going on in his personal life. Things are rarely quiet in Brown’s world, but he’s done a pretty good job of staying focused on football and he appears to be leaving the drama behind — at least for the time being.

Brown and Kyriss have not shared any photos together on social media in months, leaving many to wonder if they are currently on or off.

Here’s what you need to know:

Antonio Brown Tried to Evict Chelsie Kyriss From His Florida Home in 2019

Antonio Brown going off on the Police and His Ex. #NFL pic.twitter.com/qlqsa1j1c3 — BlitzburghVideos ✨ (@BlitzVideos) January 13, 2020

Antonio Brown and Chelsie Kyriss have had their fair share of ups and downs. While many couple’s low points are kept private, there have been some issues between Brown and Kyriss that have been very public.

Back in December 2019, for example, Brown tried to evict Kyriss from his home in Florida. Despite asking her to leave — and giving her legal paperwork — she allegedly refused to do so.

The Blast obtained court documents in which Brown requested “default judgment” on the case.

“[Brown] claimed Kyriss was his ‘former girlfriend’ who had been living at the home as his guest. He said he ‘repeatedly demanded that Defendant vacate the subject property and surrender possession of the subject property to Plaintiff but, to date, Defendant refuses to do so and Defendants continues to remain in, occupy or otherwise possess the subject property without consent of Plaintiff’,” the court documents read in part.

A short while later, there was more trouble between the two. According to The Sporting News, Brown called the police on Kyriss last year. He accused her of stealing a car from his house. The Instagram live in the video above shows the scene.

Also around this time, Kyriss released a statement in which she pleaded with Brown to seek help. According to CheatSheet, she also filed her own lawsuit, seeking primary custody of the couple’s three boys, as well as child support.

“Unfortunately, it seems Antonio has made questionable choices and continues to ignore the advice of those who love and support him. At this point the boys and I are working on building a new life free from any impulsive, reckless and unhealthy behaviors. My hope is that Anotonio [sic] will get help and seek the mental health treatment that he so desperately needs so that he can be the father all of his children need and deserve,” she said, according to The Sun.

Antonio Brown & Chelsie Kyriss Got Back Together Last April & Were Together Over the Summer

While things seemed to be definitively over between Brown and Kyriss at the beginning of last year, the two were able to find their way back to one another, and were on again by April.

“I had to realize, take a step back and realize how important family is and realize how much I done put my girl through and how much she done supported me in the midst of it,” Brown told SupaCindy and DJ Entice for Miami’s 99 Jamz radio station, according to HotNewHipHop.

The “new” Antonio Brown appeared to be born after he was arrested in January 2020 on three separate counts; burglary with assault or battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, and criminal mischief.

“Brown allegedly threw rocks at a moving company truck and then attacked the driver over a dispute stemming from payment for a scheduled delivery at his Hollywood, Fla. home,” TMZ Sports reported at the time.

It wasn’t long after the incident that Brown released a statement that included an apology to Kyriss. He posted a photo of himself with Kyriss and three of their sons on Instagram, and offered her the “[world’s] biggest apology” in the caption. You can see the post above.

In March, just one month after the aforementioned apology, Brown announced that he and Kyriss were engaged. Days later, he revealed the Kyriss was pregnant with the couple’s fourth child. And, in July 2020, Kyriss gave birth to another baby boy, according to The Blast. The baby’s initials are A.K.B., but further details about him are unknown. The littlest Brown has not yet made his debut on social media.

