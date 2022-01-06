Buccaneers Finally Decide on Antonio Brown’s Future

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization made its decision on Antonio Brown after days of deliberation over the estranged wide receiver’s future.

Brown caused a scene on Sunday, January 2, during the Bucs’ game with the New York Jets. He tore off his pads and jersey, tossed his gloves and undershirt into the crowd, and he skipped out of the stadium, waving to fans. Brown and head coach Bruce Arians had a heated discussion on the sideline before the incident, which Brown’s camp claimed it had to do with an ongoing ankle injury. Arians claimed the discussion wasn’t about an injury.





The Bucs kept him on the roster until the morning of Thursday, January 6. The team officially released him this morning and shared a statement on the final decision.

“While Antonio did receive treatment on his ankle and was listed on the injury report the week leading up to last Sunday’s game, he was cleared to play by our medical team prior to the start of the game and at no point during the game did he indicate to our medical personnel that he could not play,” the statement reads.

“We have attempted, multiple times throughout this week, to schedule an evaluation by an outside orthopedic specialist, yet Antonio has not complied. Maintaining the health and wellness of our players is of the utmost importance to our organization,” the statement concludes.

Brown’s short tenure with the Bucs lasted 15 regular season games between this season and 2020. He caught 42 passes for 545 yards and four touchdowns in seven games this season, all won by the Bucs.

Bucs GM Says Brown Didn’t Cooperate

Bucs general manager Jason Licht handled how the team would proceed with Brown according to Arians on Wednesday, January 5. It appeared the Bucs would keep Brown and not let another team claim him as a free agent.

Licht, meanwhile, looked to work with Brown regarding the ankle injury according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine. The Bucs set up two doctors’ appointments for Brown to attend this week, but he didn’t attend the appointments or communicate with Licht, Laine reported. Brown could have gone on injured reserve if the case, per Laine.

Tampa Bay also notably declined Brown and his agent’s request to be guaranteed the $2 million in contract performance incentives according to Licht, Laine reported. Brown missed three games due to suspension over a fake COVID-19 vaccine card and another six games due to injury or COVID-19.