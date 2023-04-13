Former Baker Mayfield Target Lands With NFC South Rival

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield could see a former target twice this season after the Atlanta Falcons signed wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge.

Mayfield and Hodge played together with the Cleveland Browns in 2019 and 2020. Hodge, who re-signed with the Falcons on Tuesday, April 11, caught 15 passes for 256 yards, a 17.1-yard average in 25 games played in Cleveland. He spent the past two seasons with the Detroit Lions in 2021 followed by the Falcons in 2022.

The Miami, Florida, native and former Prairie View A&M standout has 43 career receptions for 632 yards and a touchdown in 72 games. Hodge could serve as a second-string target for the Falcons next fall, a team that notably picked up former Bucs wide receiver Scotty Miller last month.

Hodge began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018, and he saw action as a rookie. The Rams waived him in 2019, and he landed with the Browns until the team waived him in August 2021. The Lions claimed him September 2021 before he signed with the Falcons a first time around in March 2022.

He caught five passes for 33 yards against the Bucs last season in the teams’ first meeting at Tampa.

Mayfield Has Backing From Ex-Browns Tight End

While some in the general public view Mayfield in an unfavorable light as a teammate, former Browns tight end Austin Hooper doesn’t see it that way. The new Las Vegas Raiders tight end said as much on “The Jim Rome Show” on April 6 regarding Mayfield’s time in Cleveland before a 2022 trade.

.@AustinHooper18 says forget anything else you've heard, guys love playing with Baker Mayfield. pic.twitter.com/8uCZxkajWx — Jim Rome (@jimrome) April 6, 2023

“Everything that came out about him, it was nothing from guys on the team. It was just once decisions were made, certain people within the building had to justify their decisions — that’s all I’m going to say about that piece,” Hooper told Rome. “But he’s never had any issues with anyone in the locker room. He’s a great teammate, good dude, always checks in on everyone. And, you’ve seen him, he gets his opportunities, especially with the Rams coming in on short notice and getting his opportunity, going and succeeding.”

“So, I was just super happy for him,” Hooper added. “He’s the type of dude that can hop in and assimilate with any locker room. Fun spirit, works hard. Yeah, he’ll chirp a little bit but that’s a part of it and that’s why guys love him — because he’s not a robot. He’s a real person. At least the vast majority of the teammates I played with really appreciated that about him.”

“Because I feel like, in my opinion, most quarterbacks kind of have this malaise to them,” Hooper continued. “And Baker exudes life and brings energy into every room at least I was in with him. I really appreciate that about him, just the way he goes about his business. And I’m wishing him the best. Good dude.”

Todd Bowles Likes Mayfield’s ‘Moxie’

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles established his confidence in Mayfield during the NFL Annual Meeting in Arizona on March 28.

“You liked his moxie,” Bowles told reporters. “You liked his leadership skills. You liked the way he could get out and throw on the run some.”

Whether or not that means Mayfield will start remains to be seen. The Bucs could go with former second-round draft pick Kyle Trask, but the team could also add a quarterback in the draft.

“It gives us competition, it gives us a warrior,” Bowles added. “It gives us a guy that’s gone to the playoffs before. At least you have a proven guy, someone to compete with Kyle that’ll still make sure that we haven’t taken dips too low.”