Bears Release Ex-Bucs Receiver & Former First-Round Draft Pick

The Chicago Bears have released Breshad Perriman.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news on Sunday, November 7. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver signed with the Bears in early September shortly after he was released by the Detroit Lions during final cuts at the end of August.

However, Perriman never even played in a single game with the Bears following his signing.

Bears have released WR Breshad Perriman, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2021

Perriman is a former first-round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens back in 2015. The UCF product has had multiple chances in different destinations — including playing for the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets — but has never really shown off his potential.

His best season actually came in his lone year with the Buccaneers during the 2019 season. In 14 games played and four stars, Perriman posted 36 receptions for 645 yards and six touchdowns (all career-highs).

At just 28 years of age, Perriman has now bounced around six different NFL teams. He’ll likely latch on with another club, but it’s hard to envision Perriman ever living up to his first-round draft billing.

In 63 career games played and 22 games started, Perriman has 125 catches for 2,006 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Odell Beckham Jr. Viewed as Fit for Buccaneers

Odell Beckham Jr. — who will land on a new team after being placed on waivers by the Cleveland Browns on Friday, November 5 — is viewed as a fit with the Buccaneers, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.

And one of the reasons for that is his admiration of Tom Brady.

“We can talk about all the places that might make the most sense,” Darlington said. “But there is one romantic destination that I can’t get out of my head, and that is the Tampa Bay Bucs. I have never heard of another quarterback that Odell Beckham Jr. respects and has aspired to play with more than Tom Brady. Of course, it matters whether or not he is able to pick his team. In which case, we should keep that in the back of our heads.”

The problem is, the Buccaneers are so low on the waiver pecking order — they’re 24th due to their 6-2 overall record — that it’s unlikely Tampa Bay actually lands the three-time Pro Bowl receiver.

Devin White Fined for Week 8 Actions

Buccaneers linebacker Devin White will lose a hefty amount of money after a couple of rough hits from the Week 8 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, White will be fined $15,540 and $10,300 for a horse collar tackle that left Saints quarterback Jameis Winston with a torn ACL and a roughing the passer and taunting on separate plays.

“Bucs LB Devin White was fined twice — for the horse collar tackle that left Saints QB Jameis Winston with a torn ACL last week, as well as roughing the passer and taunting on separate plays. Unsportsmanlike Conduct: $10,300 Unnecessary Roughness: $15,450.”

The second-year linebacker was fined for three separate plays. Outside of the Winston hit, White was also fined for his late hit on Saints backup quarterback Trevor Siemian and taunting after his celebration over Saints running back Mark Ingram, according to Amie Just of NOLA News.

“They said my hands were too high, so I’ll take that one,” White said after the game. “I told him, ‘Man, I hate that it happened to you. You’re playing good ball right now, and I’m praying for you.’ Jameis is a good guy. He’s a great guy. I want to put an emphasis on that. He’s a great guy, and you hate to see that happen.”