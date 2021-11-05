Ex-Bucs First-Round Pick Claimed by Playoff Contender

Vernon Hargreaves is now a member of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback was picked up off of waivers by the Bengals on Thursday, November 4. The sixth-year cornerback had been released by the Houston Texans on Wednesday, November 3.

Bengals claimed and were awarded former Texans’ CB Vernon Hargreaves III on waivers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2021

The Bengals already possess two starting cornerbacks in Eli Apple and Chidobe Aquzie. Hargreaves could figure as the slot cornerback — or even step in as a starter — for Cincinnati.

As a member of the Texans this season, Hargreaves had appeared in all eight of the team’s game, starting five of them. According to Pro Football Focus, Hargreaves has posted a 54.5 grade in coverage this season.

That number is actually better than Apple, who has struggled drastically in coverage for the sixth-ranked defense in the NFL. The 26-year-old has a 48.9 grade in coverage this season, ranking him 107th of 116h among all qualifying corners, according to PFF.

Bucs Selected Hargreaves 11th Overall in 2016 NFL Draft

Hargreaves began his career with the Buccaneers as the 11th overall selection of the 2016 NFL Draft. The University of Florida product impressed in his rookie campaign, starting all 16 games in which he appeared. He also garnered PFWA All-Rookie Team Honors after posting 76 tackles, nine pass defensed and one interception.

However, his Buccaneers career went downhill thereafter.

Hargreaves played roughly half of the 2017 season due to a calf injury and played only one game in 2018 as a result of an injured shoulder in Week 1. The 2019 season saw the end of Hargreaves’ Bucs stint as he was released after starting the first nine games of the season.

The former first-round draft pick played in 35 career games with the Bucs. While Hargreaves has started 52 of the 57 games he’s appeared in, he’s always been a middling corner at best. The Gators alum has never posted any higher than a 64.6 grade in coverage (in 2017), according to PFF.

Arians Fed Up with Bucs’ Penalties

It’s safe to say head coach Bruce Arians is absolutely fed up with the Bucs’ undisciplined level of play.

With the exception of two games, the Buccaneers have racked up at least seven penalties in each game this season. It appears to have reached a breaking point following the team’s most recent loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 8.

After committing 11 penalties for 99 yards in a 36-27 loss to the Saints, Arians says this game was “the most disappointing.”

“Well, you know, this was the one that was the most disappointing,” Arians said on Monday, November 1. “We do a scouting report on who’s calling the game every week. This referee is very, very protective of the quarterback. They lead the league in roughing the passer penalties and we committed obvious penalties. Any time you touch them on the head, it’s a penalty. Players just have to take the responsibility to play smarter.”

The Buccaneers will have a bye week in Week 9 before resuming play on Nov. 14 against the Washington Football Team.

They’ll hope to have a few key members back on the field as wide receiver Scotty Miller and Sean Murphy-Bunting took the first steps towards returning from injury. Both players were designated by the Bucs as “returned to practice.” This gives both players a 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster at any point.