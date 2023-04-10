Bucs Urged to Take Risk on ‘Generational Talent’

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face a host of needs, the Bucs could cash in on “generational talent” Bijan Robinson in the draft if he falls that far.

WTSP sports director Evan Closky sees it that way after the Bucs hosted Robinson on a Top 30 pre-draft visit on April 4 despite the declining value of running backs in the league. Robinson ranks as the top back in the NFL Draft and could remain available when the Bucs pick at No. 19 in the draft.

“I think if you look at it like, ‘hey, yeah, we’re taking a running back’, I think people would be upset about that,” Closky said on the “Locked on Bucs” podcast. “I do want to say Bijan Robinson is a generational talent, a generational running back.”

“And if he falls that far, it would in black-and-white terms be a steal based on talent, best available, whatever you want to put out there,” Closky added. “He is a three-down back. He is explosive.”

Robinson “can do it all” as Closky noted. With the Longhorns, Robinson tallied 3,410 yards rushing and 33 touchdowns on 539 carries in 31 career games. He also caught 60 passes for 805 yards and eight touchdowns.

Closky noted that Robinson also has strong blocking ability. Despite the Bucs’ offensive line issues, Closky believes Robinson could become a star in Tampa.

“As far as the bones are concerned, we’ll see if they step up,” Closky said. “Despite what we saw last year from the offensive line and the injuries and all that stuff, I’m a little bit more bullish on the o-line than maybe some others.”

The Bucs running game lacked a bigtime playmaker last season amid a league-worst 76.9 yards per carry. Rachaad White looks set for the top running back job after Leonard Fournette‘s release.

After White, the Bucs only have Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Chase Edmonds, and Patrick Laird after that. Only Edmonds has rushed for more than 500 yards and three touchdowns in a season among those players.

Robinson Could Take Pressure off Bucs Quarterbacks

Closky noted that Robinson’s big play ability could alleviate the Bucs’ quarterback concerns.

Baker Mayfield arrives in Tampa amid his fourth stop in less than two years. Kyle Trask has only 10 snaps of NFL regular season experience.

“You get Bijan Robinson, you got less to worry about at the quarterback. It makes their job that much easier,” Closky said.

Other Position Needs a Concern for Bucs

Despite the running back needs, “Locked on Bucs” podcast host James Yarcho said ” it’s a terrible idea to draft a running back” amid the team’s overall needs.

That includes offensive tackle, cornerback, defensive end, safety primarily as Yarcho noted. Closky also acknowledged the roster needs, too, but sees Robinson as worth the risk.

“While I’m not a fan of drafting a first-round running back, I certainly am not going to be angry if they were to have Bijan drop in their lap, and they took him because I think he’s that good of an athlete,” Closky said. “And I don’t think fans are going to complain at all when Bijan is running for touchdowns all over the field.”