AFC Contender Interested in Signing Rob Gronkowski: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have to deal with another potential suitor for Rob Gronkowski’s services.

As the Buccaneers continue to hope that Gronkowski decides to return — rather than retire — heading into the 2022 season, they’ll have to compete with another Super Bowl contender to bring back Gronkowski. According to Tim Graham of The Athletic, the Buffalo Bills are “interested” in adding the veteran tight end to the mix.

Graham notes the Bills were interested in bringing the Amherst, N.Y. native back last offseason, and nothing has “diverted” their interest since then.

“Word here at the NFL Scouting Combine is that if Gronkowski wants to keep playing, the Bills still are open to adding the Amherst, N.Y., native to their offense,” says Graham.

How Bills Would Utilize Gronkowski

“The Bills likely would pair up Gronkowski with starting tight end Kristopher Knox in two tight end sets,” explains Graham. “In other words, they wouldn’t be overly relying on Gronkowski, who will be 33 years old this offseason and has a history of injury issues. During the 2021 season, Gronkowski missed five games due to rib injuries.

Gronkowski wouldn’t supplant Knox as much as shore up a position at which both players have missed considerable action.”

Nothing about Gronkowski’s 2021 production changed the Bills’ minds about what he can add to quarterback Josh Allen’s array of weapons, even after incumbent tight end Dawson Knox’s breakout season.

Despite missing over a quarter of the season, Gronkowsi had an even stronger campaign in 2021 than he did in 2020. The veteran tight end posted 55 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns for 66.8 receiving yards per game. Those were actually his best single-season numbers since the 2017 season.

As Graham notes in his article, Michael Ginnitti, managing editor of Spotrac, projects Gronkowski would be in line to earn between $7 million and $9 million for the 2022 season. That actually would measure up with the $8 million Gronkowski earned for the 2021 season.

“There’s a sense that a one-year, $5 million base contract, with somewhere around $5 million of incentives attached, could be a strong fit for the Bills,” Ginnitti said. “That’s lower risk up front as they assess what kind of role he may play over the course of 17-plus weeks, and they’ll be happy to add on bonus pay if things go swimmingly.”

In the aftermath of Tom Brady and Ali Marpet’s retirement, the Buccaneers want to bring Gronkowski back. As Tampa Bay looks to remain a contender in the post-Brady era, maintaining as much as continuity as possible is key.

Bucs Want Gronkowski to ‘Come Back’

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, March 1, Arians revealed that Gronkowski had been working out at team headquarters.

“He’s been working out at the facility twice a week, so we’ll see,” Arians said via Pewter Report’s Matt Matera.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht also stressed the team’s desire to re-sign their starting tight end on Tuesday.

“We’ll be talking to Rob’s agent here. Rob just wanted a little time to think about his future. But, once again, he’s another great player at his position. So, I’d be excited if he wanted to come back,” Licht said.

Despite his advanced age, Gronkowski remains a top-tier tight end. The 32-year-old posted a 76.5 offensive grade (seventh among all tight ends) and an 84.1 receiving grade (fifth among all tight ends) during the 2021 season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Although he’s currently unclear regarding his playing status, Gronkowski will enter free agency as one of the more highly-coveted free agents on the market.