Tom Brady, Gronk Long Shot to Catch Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have a long way to go.

The quarterback-tight end duo connected on their 92nd touchdown in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 7 rout of the Las Vegas Raiders, 45-20, for second all-time on quarterback-receiver duos TD list. NBC Sports’ Mike Florio wrote it will take Brady and Gronk a while to catch the all-time leaders, former Indianapolis Colts greats Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison.

The Colts duo posted 114 TDs, which means Brady and Gronk will need to connect at another 23 times to pass them. Floro noted the record includes both the regular season and playoffs.

Brady, 43, and Gronk, 31, don’t have much time to catch Manning and Harrison. Both Brady and Gronk have short contracts with the Bucs at two years for Brady and a year for Gronk. The star tight end also hasn’t decided on next season according to NESN’s Marcus Kwesi O’Mard.

“I’m just taking it one season at a time,” Gronkowski said in a press conference Wednesday. “I just came off a season of not playing for a year. I’m really just focused week in and week out on our opponent.”

Both Brady and Gronk have picked up steam during the Buccaneers’ two-game win streak with Brady throwing for six TDs and Gronk catching two of those. Gronk’s role with the Bucs has also emerged from primarily a pass blocker to a pass-catcher again due to fellow tight end O.J. Howard’s season-ending injury.

Moving up the List

Brady and Gronk moved up the all-time list quickly this season with their first two TD connections. They passed former Los Angeles Chargers greats Phillip Rivers and Antonio Gates, 90 TDs, for third all-time in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers.

When Brady found Gronk on a 5-yard fade for a TD against the Raiders, it tied the duo with San Francisco 49ers greats Steve Young and Jerry Rice, 92 TDs, in the record books. Floro noted that quarterback Joe Montana surprisingly didn’t have as many TD connections with Rice in their 49ers days.

It will take a major uptick in production between Brady and Gronk to beat Manning and Harrison’s record. Gronk hasn’t caught more than eight TDs in a season since 2015 when he had 11. He had a career-high of 17 in 2011.

Brady and Gronk Legacy

NESN’s Alexandra Francisco wrote that in Brady’s 21-season career, Gronk has been his top go-to guy for TD passes. Hall-of-fame wide receiver Randy Moss caught the second-most at 39, and Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman caught 36 for third according to NBC Sports Boston.

Gronk caught 12 of his TDs from Brady in playoff games, helping the Patriots win three Super Bowls in nine seasons. According to NFL.com, Gronk ranks second all-time behind Rice’s 22 postseason TD catches. Brady fared better when throwing to Gronkowski, posting a 124 passer rating, per NFL.com.

After Gronk burst on the scene with the Patriots in 2010, he helped Brady win three Super Bowl rings. Gronk retired in 2019 but returned this season, joining Brady and the Bucs in a quest for another Super Bowl ring or more.