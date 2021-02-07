Here’s How Bridget Moynahan Reacted to Tom Brady Punching His Super Bowl LV Ticket

Tom Brady‘s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his oldest son has been cheering him on throughout most of his football career. Although Brady and Bridget Moynahan‘s romantic relationship didn’t work out, the two have remained friends and have been dedicated to co-parenting Jack, who is now 12-years-old.

After Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers punched their ticket to the Super Bowl last week (they defeated the Green Bay Packers 31-26), Moynahan took to social media to congratulate her ex and his team.

“Could not be more proud @tombrady said he would do it and he did. Congratulations @buccaneers,” she captioned an Instagram photo. The picture was one she snapped on Brady on her television after the game.

Brady and Moynahan dated for a few years in the mid-2000s, but went their separate ways in 2006.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tom Brady Commented on Bridget Moynahan’s Instagram Post

Not long after Moynahan shared the photo above, Brady jumped in the comments section to respond.

“One more to go,” he wrote, adding the prayer hands emoji. He also liked the photo, along with more than 30,000 other people.

The post quickly filled with comments from fans, many of whom praised Moynahan for her continued support the father of her child.

“You are class,” one Instagram user wrote.

“So awesome to watch you both navigate your lives in such a supportive, respectful way! High praise! Can’t be easy living in the spotlight,” a second comment read.

“You are a true example of co-parenting. Class act,” echoed a third.

Moynahan’s recent post celebrating Brady certainly wasn’t her first. Back in 2015, following the #deflategate scandal, Moynahan took to Twitter to celebrate the case being tossed out in court.

Yippee! I can go back to private texts and enjoying the game congrats #TB and @Patriots #letsmoveon — Bridget Moynahan (@bridgetmoynahan) September 3, 2015

In 2020, Moynahan shared a photo of a Brady New England Patriots jersey without a caption. The post was uploaded just days after Brady inked a deal to join the Bucs down in Tampa. The tag was still on the jersey, which is now a collector’s item.

It Was Tom Brady & Bridget Moynahan’s Son That He Embraced in the Stands After Winning the NFC Championship

Just after winning the NFC Championship game against the Packers, Brady asked someone on the field if he could say hi to his son. He ran over to the stands to greet his son, Jack, who had made the trek to Wisconsin to watch his dad make football history (again).

“Oh man, he’s such a trouper. A good friend of mine, my friend Tom Wagner, was flying to the game and he said, ‘I wonder if Jack can come? We’ll be in and out the same day.’ And Jack was all in. He came and watched, sitting out in the freezing cold and was just so happy at the end,” Brady told Westwood One Radio.

“He’s a special kid. I love my family. Obviously, I love my team, and there’s just no greater feeling than to spend those moments with all of us together after a great win,” Brady added.

READ NEXT: Tom Brady & Bridget Moynahan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know