Bruce Arians Reveals Plan for Injured Buccaneers Starter

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians confirmed Friday the status of a recently-injured starter.

Arians told the media in Friday’s press conference that center A.Q. Shipley has suffered a career-ending neck injury, confirmed by doctors. Shipley will go on the injured reserve list, ending his season, and start coaching according to Arians.

Shipley, who started the past two games, sustained the injury in Monday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Arians said in the postgame press conference that Shipley suffered a “stinger.” The coach revealed on SiriusXM Radio Wednesday that he later learned the injury was more serious.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Shipley in the seventh round of the 2009 draft out of Penn State. He started 72 of the 110 games he played in. He spent three seasons with Arians in Arizona before reuniting with him in Tampa Bay this fall.

Shipley helped Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and the offense get back on track in Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers. Shipley filled in at center for Ryan Jensen, who moved over to guard in place of injured guard Ali Marpet.