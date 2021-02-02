Bucs’ Bruce Arians Reacts to Antonio Brown Walkthrough

Antonio Brown participated in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ walkthrough at practice on Tuesday ahead of Super Bowl LV, but head coach Bruce Arians declined to say if Brown will play or not.

Arians called it a bonus walkthrough as injured players listed as doubtful for the Super Bowl participated, including Brown, per ESPN’s Jenna Laine. Other injured players included Lavonte David, Jordan Whitehead, and Antoine Winfield Jr. according to Laine.

Coach Arians said today was a bonus walk-through day. All injured players (Antonio Brown, Antoine Winfield Jr., Jordan Whitehead and Lavonte David) participated. He did not sound concerned about David yesterday. The others aren't quite ready yet. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) February 2, 2021

“We had 40 or 50 plays to walk through, so all of those guys participated, but they’re still not ready to go,” Arians said in Tuesday’s press conference.

Tampa listed Brown as questionable on Jan. 29 for the Super Bowl and won’t release another injury report until Wednesday. The Bucs face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday in Tampa.

READ NEXT: Leonard Fournette’s Super Bowl Prediction Comes True Seven Years Later