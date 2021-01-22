Buccaneers Make Final Decision on Antonio Brown’s Status vs. Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced on Friday what the team will do with star wide receiver Antonio Brown for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

“Antonio is going to be out for this week,” Arians said in the press conference.

Brown injured his knee in the first half of the New Orleans Saints Divisional Round game and played sparingly in the second half. While an MRI on Monday didn’t show serious damage, Brown’s status remained in doubt all week. He didn’t practice Wednesday and Thursday, and the same occurred Friday The Athletic’s Greg Auman reported via Twitter.

Again, no Antonio Brown at Bucs practice during the window open to media. Could still come out later, and Arians said he doesn’t need to practice to play Sunday. But significant that he isn’t out here. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 22, 2021

Brown only had a catch for 10 yards in the Bucs 30-20 win over the Saints, but the former All-Pro came into that game on a hot streak. He scored a touchdown or two in each of the previous four games and averaged over 12 yards per catch in those games, except for a blowout win over Detroit on Dec. 26.

“Antonio will be missed, but we’ve got capable people stepping in,” Arians said.

Constellation of Stars

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady has plenty of solid wide receivers to throw to such as Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson — all who made clutch catches in the postseason thus far. Evans and Godwin made Pro Bowls in the past and continued high-level play this season. Miller and Johnson stepped in various ways, and the Bucs offense kept sailing with them as Auman noted.

Here are the stats on Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson's limited roles in the Bucs' current six-game win streak. Both will step up in a big way with Antonio Brown out Sunday. https://t.co/ADdoAVpz8v — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 22, 2021

Brady also has reliable pass-catching tight ends in Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate. Running backs Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II have catching balls out of the backfield, too, on and off throughout the season. Fournette led the Bucs in receptions with five at New Orleans.

Brady expressed his sorrow for Brown in the press conference and echoed Arians’ comment about the Bucs having plenty of skill players to go to per Pewter Report.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady says it obviously sucks for Antonio Brown with him being out. They wish he was out there with them. They're going to have to find a way to win without him. They got a lot of guys that can step up and help. — PewterReport (@PewterReport) January 22, 2021

Arians explained more the reasoning to sit Brown, who had been day-to-day before Thursday, per the Tampa Bay Times’ Joey Knight.

Arians on Antonio Brown: "To put him on the plane and fly up there and have (the knee) swell more just doesn't make any sense. He wasn't as close as we had hoped, so we'll get him ready for the next one." #GoBucs — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) January 22, 2021

If the Bucs have a next one after Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, it will be right at home in Tampa for Super Bowl LV.