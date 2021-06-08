Buccaneers Reward Bruce Arians, Jason Licht: Report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht reaped more compensation in their leadership of the team’s 2020 Super Bowl run.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, according to sources, reported that the Bucs recently worked out deals for both. Arians and the Bucs agreed to a “revised contract” that will bump his pay, and the Bucs gave Licht a new contract per Rapoport.

Sources: The #Bucs have agreed on a revised contract for Super Bowl-winning coach Bruce Arians that includes a pay raise, while GM Jason Licht also has a new deal that ensures he’ll be in Tampa Bay for multiple years. Well-deserved for the champs. 🏆 🏆 🏆 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 7, 2021

Arians came to Tampa in 2019 out of retirement and coached the Bucs to a 7-9 record. He worked to get superstar quarterback Tom Brady to join the team as a free agent in 2020, which led to the Bucs bolstering the offense overnight. Arians led the Bucs to an 11-5 mark in 2020 followed by three road playoff wins and a Super Bowl LV victory.

Licht joined the Bucs as the general manager in 2014 and quietly built a Super Bowl-caliber defense while the franchise remained mired in a 13-year playoff drought. He also drafted key players on the offensive end during his first five years, which helped Brady have a career year in his first season with the Bucs.