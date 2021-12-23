Bruce Arians Sends Message to Rob Gronkowski

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski didn’t look like himself in Sunday’s loss, and head coach Bruce Arians expects to see a rebound soon.

Gronkowski missed on nine passes and caught only two for 29 yards in a 9-0 loss to New Orleans on Sunday, Dec. 19. That’s more drops than his previous two games combined. He had 10 drops over the previous three games overall.

“Yeah, I’d like to see Gronk catch about four more,” Arians told the media on Monday, Dec. 20. “I’m not used to seeing him drop the ball, and we missed a couple down the sideline.”

Arians anticipates a quick cleanup between Gronkowski and quarterback Tom Brady by Dec. 26 at Carolina. Brady and Gronkowski of course own the second-most career touchdown connections between any quarterback and receiver duo in league history with 90 touchdowns.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt,” Arians said about their motivation on Wednesday, Dec. 22. “Neither one was satisfied, that’s for sure, especially ‘Gronk.’ The 10 guys around Tom have to play a lot better, too, to help him out.”

Brady hardly had an explanation for the lack of connection with Gronkowski against the Saints when he spoke with the media on Thursday. Of course, he wouldn’t want to give away any adjustments to the Carolina Panthers either.

“I don’t know. Just didn’t play our best game obviously. None of us,” Brady said on Thursday, Dec. 23. “Just a bad day, so we’ve got to figure out how to move on and do a better job this week, and so we’ll work harder to get it right.”





Bucs’ Receiver Options Looking More Tight

Tampa Bay’s receiver room looks all the more tight with Antonio Brown and Jaelon Darden in limited participation in practice on Thursday per Buccaneers.com. Mike Evans didn’t participate due to his hamstring injury, and he remains week-to-week with the injury.

Darden went on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday due to illness as did defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches according to Greg Auman of The Athletic. The Bucs also officially placed running back Leonard Fournette and linebacker Lavonte David on injured reserve, Auman added. Fournette and David are expected to return for the playoffs.

Bucs announce that WR Jaelon Darden and DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches are on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Also make it official that LB Lavonte David and RB Leonard Fournette go on injured reserve, so they’re done until playoffs. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 23, 2021

Brown practicing in limited capacity didn’t come as a surprise, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. The four-time All-Pro had a lighter load on Wednesday, too, as he returns from an ankle injury and three-game suspension.

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Thursday. Arians didn’t confirm on Wednesday if Perriman will play against the Panthers.

“He’s very close from what I’m hearing,” Arians said.

The Bucs learned on Monday that Chris Godwin won’t return this season due to an ACL tear in Sunday’s loss, which leaves Tyler Johnson and Scotty Miller as the lone healthy receivers on the roster besides Brown.

“He’s a focal part of what we do and it’s time for Tyler (Johnson) and some other guys to step up into that role,” Arians said on Wednesday regarding Godwin.

Tyler Johnson Time?

Tyler Johnson had a few bright moments as a rookie in 2020, catching two touchdowns and averaging 14.1 yards per catch. He has 27 catches this season for 288 yards but no touchdowns yet, and his yards per catch average dipped to 10.7.

Johnson said on Wednesday that he’s picked things up from Godwin and feels more prepared to take on a bigger role.





“Just the way Chris comes off the ball. He can create separation and he attacks the ball,” Johnson said. “Those are the small things in his game that I’ve paid close attention to. Chris is a great player. I’m praying for him (to have) a speedy and healthy recovery.”