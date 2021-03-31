Bruce Arians Goes Viral After Revealing New Bucs-Inspired Tattoo [LOOK]

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be bringing back virtually the same team in 2021, but some will look a little different including head coach Bruce Arians. Several Bucs players have unveiled Super Bowl-inspired tattoos, and Arians is the latest to show off his new ink.

According to ESPN’s Jenna Laine, Arians made a bet with tight ends coach Rick Christophel along with the strength staff in August 2020. Arians agreed to get a tattoo if the Bucs won the Super Bowl. The Bucs coach took to Twitter to show off his new tattoo which he got on his back. The tattoo features both the Super Bowl LV and Buccaneers logos along with the 31-9 score.

Here is a look at Arians’ bold new artwork.

I’m a man of my word- “when we win the Super Bowl, I will get a tattoo” well I got mine and I love it!! #SBLV #superbowlLVchamps pic.twitter.com/SCmpFXEJ1T — Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) March 30, 2021

Arians on His New Tattoo: ‘I’m Really, Really Happy With It’

The Bucs coach is pleased with the way his tattoo turned out. Arians referenced his preseason bet as the tipping point for getting the new ink.

“Yeah, I came through with mine,” Arians said in a recent press conference. “I followed up on my bet, and I’m really, really happy with it, too.”

He also has support from his family for cementing his first Super Bowl as a head coach. Arians’ son Jake Arians is a big fan of his dad’s new look.

“I think it’s awesome. Forty-plus years of blood, sweat, tears and passion went into that,” Jake Arians told ESPN. “People get tattoos with far less meaning or importance every day. For this to be his first is pretty badass.”

We have already seen some of the Bucs players unveil new tattoos as well including Mike Evans and Antoine Winfield Jr. There is still plenty of time remaining in the offseason, so we will see who else follows their coach’s lead.

Antoine Winfield Jr’s new tattoo that commemorates the Bucs super bowl title is incredible! It’s only missing one thing… ✌️ #GoBucs | @AntoineWJr11 pic.twitter.com/XhB7YMFPGE — Spectrum Sports 360 (@SpecSports360) February 23, 2021

The Bucs Are Bringing Back All 22 Starters From the Super Bowl

Tattoos aside, the Buccaneers made history in another way by bringing back all 22 starters from the Super Bowl. Arians joked that it was not about taking discounts, but the front office was able to get creative to re-sign the team’s key players.

“I think there’s a number of factors,” Arians noted, per The Athletic’s Greg Auman. “They all know the culture, and love the culture. They’re all getting paid. Ain’t nobody coming back cheap. But it’s a great organization, and obviously, we have a team that should be in the hunt again. I think the camaraderie of that football team, what they went through together with the pandemic and everything else, there’s a bond that starts, and it’s hard to break that bond. They all want to play for each other.”

Prior to the Super Bowl, Tom Brady admitted that winning a Super Bowl for Arians was a big motivation among his teammates. Brady made good on his wish with a dominant win over the Chiefs.

“Everybody has a great affection for him, for the person he is,” Brady noted, via ESPN. “There’s nobody that would ever say anything bad about BA. He’s just so endearing to everybody. And I think everyone wants to win for him.”

