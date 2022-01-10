Bruce Arians Wants Bucs Playoff Opponents to Know ‘They’re in Trouble’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians didn’t mince words when he talked about his team going into the playoffs.

“Once we figure the other team out, they’re in trouble,” Arians told the media on Monday, January 10.





The Bucs (13-4) figured out its opponents at least a franchise-record 13 times this season. The defending Super Bowl champions enter the postseason as the No. 2 seed in the NFC Playoffs with players getting healthier and MVP candidate Tom Brady under center.

Actually, Arians doesn’t consider Brady just an MVP candidate.

“If he doesn’t get it, it’s a travesty … to me, it’s not even a close race,” Arians said.

Brady led the NFL with a career high 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a case with 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns.

While the Bucs have Brady playing arguably better than ever, he also showed on Sunday, January 9, that he can make the offense soar without the injured Chris Godwin and former receiver Antonio Brown. The Bucs piled on 41 points against the Carolina Panthers in the finale. Brady threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns in the process.

Fournette Coming Back for Bucs

Brady will also get a key skill player back in running back Leonard Fournette for the Wild Card game against Philadelphia on Sunday, January 16. Arians confirmed with the media that he expects Fournette back from a hamstring injury.

“Leonard looks great. He’s been working,” Arians said. “He should be back.,”

Fournette dominated in the 2020 postseason for the Bucs on the way to a Super Bowl LV win with four touchdowns and 448 total yards. This season, Fournette had 812 yards rushing and eight touchdowns in 14 games plus 69 receptions for 454 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bucs hope to have another historic postseason performance from Fournette. Last time, became one of three players ever to score a touchdown in four different games in the same postseason per ESPN Stats & Info.

Leonard Fournette joins 2008 Larry Fitzgerald and 1997 Terrell Davis as the only players to score a TD in 4 games within a single postseason. pic.twitter.com/9twWxk2EiI — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 8, 2021

Cyril Grayson ‘Will Be in Question’ for Wild Card

Wide receiver Cyril Grayson, who caught the game-winning touchdown on Jan. 2 against the New York Jets, injured a hamstring against the Panthers.

“It’s not quite as bad as (we) thought, but his availability this week will be in question,” Arians said.

Grayson has 11 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns in three starts this season.

Bucs Defense Getting Healthy

The Bucs will get linebackers Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaquil Barrett back from injury for the Wild Card game, Arians told reporters on Monday. Fellow linebacker Lavonte David may return but not for certain yet.

Pierre-Paul hasn’t played since Dec. 19 due to a shoulder injury. Barrett missed the past two games due to a knee injury. David went on injured reserve on Dec. 23 because of a foot injury.

“He’ll be the one that’s the closest, but he is starting to move around and pretty good,” Arians said about David. “We’ll wait and see.”

Cornerback Jamel Dean also looks doubtful for the Wild Card game. Dean injured a hamstring against the Panthers and didn’t return.

“That’s the one that got me concerned from this ball game,” Arians said.