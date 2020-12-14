Bruce Arians Sounds Off: ‘We Can Do Any Damn Thing We Want’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians went “no risk it, no biscuit” on his postgame comments following a 26-14 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

“We were asked earlier in the week what our (offensive) identity is,” Arians said in the postgame press conference according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine via Twitter. “I think we just showed our identity. We can do any damn thing we want.”

The Bucs (8-5) moved the ball and scored in a variety of ways. It started when quarterback Tom Brady found some deep-ball mojo with a 48-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Scotty Miller to jolt the offense. Arians downplayed going to Miller though according to WTSP’s Grace Remington via Twitter.

Running back Ronald Jones III churned up 80 yards on 18 carries and punched in a touchdown. Brady set that play up when he went deep to wide receiver Mike Evans and drew a flag on the Vikings rookie defensive back Jeff Gladney. Brady also set up a field goal when he took a deep shot to tight end Rob Gronkowski late in the first half, which incurred a flag on the Vikings again. The longtime quarterback-tight end duo connected for a short touchdown pass in the second half.

Some don’t believe the Bucs have proved Arians’ statement, the case for NESN’s Adam London. The reporter added that Arian’s comment will likely become “bulletin-board material” come playoff time.

Offensive improvements didn’t show sufficiently to back Arians’ comments, Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud wrote. Stroud noted that struggles to get first downs and Brady misfiring on passes persisted.

Backfield Controversy?

Arians sat running back Leonard Fournette Sunday and got running back LeSean McCoy involved instead. McCoy had four carries for 32 yards. Arians talked about the decision in the postgame press conference according to Remington via Twitter.

Arians also said sitting Fournette doesn’t mean anything negative for the former LSU star according to Buccaneers.com’s Scott Smith reported via Twitter.

