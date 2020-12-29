Bruce Arians Responds to Tom Brady Coaching Comments

Getty Bruce Arians and Tom Brady each sounded off coaching style in the past week.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians explained Monday why he doesn’t give any football player a free pass, including a 43-year-old Hall of Fame-bound one in Tom Brady.

“I think for me, being an interim head coach for 12 games, there’s two things I learned — be yourself and delegate,” Arians said in Monday’s press conference. “I don’t think you’re going to find a player, hopefully, in Arizona that ever said I (wasn’t honest with) him and there’s not going to be a player here (either). Sometimes you don’t like the truth, but I’m going to give you the truth and it’ll hurt for a minute, but it’s real. Don’t come ask me a question and think I’m going to sugarcoat it, because you’re going to get the real answer. I think our guys appreciate that.”

Brady welcomes that style as he said in an NFL Network on Saturday according to  Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Arians’ and Brady’s latest comments on their player-coach working relationship continued a season-long narrative on how the two would fit together with differing offensive styles and when the Bucs stumbled in November.

Issues aside, Arians promoted the idea of bringing Brady to Tampa in the first place per ESPN’s Jenna Laine via Twitter. Since then, the Arians-Brady duo has transformed a playoff-dormant franchise into a winner.

The Bucs seek their first 11-win season since 2005 on Sunday against Atlanta.

