Rob Gronkowski’s Status Uncertain After Latest Update From Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have their starting tight end back in the lineup sooner rather than later.

As head coach Bruce Arians spoke to the media on Monday, October 11, he addressed the possible return of Rob Gronkowski. According to Arians, it’ll be “very, very close” regarding Gronkowski’s possible return on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“It will be very, very close this week,” coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Monday. “We will wait and see.”

The 32-year-old tight end has been sidelined since Week 3 when he suffered multiple cracked ribs, a broken rib and a punctured lung against the Los Angeles Rams. Although the Buccaneers had never given an official timetable regarding Gronkowski’s return, a previous report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on October 2 had indicated he could be out for “weeks.”

Bucs Unable to Replicate Gronkowski’s Production

Despite being absent for his homecoming game against the New England Patriots in Week 4, Gronkowski appeared to be in good spirits and was optimistic regarding his return. The veteran tight end had stated last week that he was “week-to-week.”

Via Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports:

“I’m feeling good,” Gronkowski said. “But I’m just going week by week — day by day — to get ready, whether it’s next week, the week after that, or the week after that. And let me tell you, I miss it. I miss being out there with the boys.”

Through the first three weeks of the season, Gronkowski led the Buccaneers with four touchdown catches. Despite missing the past two games, the veteran tight end is still tied for the team lead in touchdown receptions.

In his absence, the duo of Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard have been unable to replicate Gronkowski’s production. Brate and Howard have combined for just five receptions and 60 yards for zero touchdowns in the past two games. By comparison, Gronkowski has posted 16 receptions and 184 yards this season.

Brady Looks to Play Versus Eagles

The Buccaneers are banged up, but Tom Brady should play this week.

After Arians said that Brady should be “OK” for the team’s Thursday matchup despite a right thumb injury, the veteran quarterback himself stressed that the injury isn’t that bad.

The 44-year-old quarterback opened up on the injury during his appearance on his Sirius XM NFL radio show on Monday, October 11.

Via Greg Auman of The Athletic:

“Obviously a little sore after, anytime you hit it on someone or a helmet or whatever, you know, your hand can become vulnerable,” Brady said.

“This is just hopefully something I could work through here pretty quickly,” continued Brady. “It’s a little bit sore, but nothing I’m not used to. I’ve certainly had worse.”

Brady was seen nursing his right hand injury during — and after — the Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins.

In the team’s first injury report leading into their Thursday night game against the Eagles, Brady was considered a limited participant in Monday’s practice. It’s worth mentioning that the practice was a walkthrough — not a normal practice session.

Here's first injury report for Bucs and Eagles. Ryan Jensen's hip is a new addition and one to watch Tuesday:

The Buccaneers are already dealing with a plethora of injuries on the defensive side of the ball. With both Lavonte David and Jason Pierre-Paul suffering new injuries versus the Dolphins, having Brady in the lineup should bring some stability for the Bucs’ Thursday night game.