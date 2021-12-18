Buccaneers Called on to Replace Former Pro Bowl Starter

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are being called on to replace one of their former Pro Bowl starters.

According to Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report, the Buccaneers should replace outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul heading into the offseason. In fact, Sobleski goes so far as to say that the Bucs are “poised to move on” from Pierre-Paul.

“Jason Pierre-Paul proved to be a wonderful addition to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster when the pass-rusher joined the team prior to the 2018 campaign,” says Sobleski. “Pierre-Paul captured 33 sacks in his four seasons with the franchise, went to one Pro Bowl and won a Super Bowl (so far). But the Buccaneers have already prepared for the veteran edge-defender’s inevitable departure. Pierre-Paul turns 33 next month. He’s also a pending free agent. With this already in mind, general manager Jason Licht drafted Joe Tryon-Shoyinka with the final pick in this year’s first round. Licht did an amazing job of keeping the Buccaneers’ roster intact after the franchise captured its second-ever championship. The chances of doing so for a second-straight offseason are slim to none. Pierre-Paul has been great. The Buccaneers are poised to move on, though.”

Jason Pierre Paul’s Declining Production

The 32-year-old pass-rushing specialist has been one of the best at his position for a number of years. The former first-round draft selection garnered an All-Pro nod during the 2011 season and is a three-time Pro Bowler — including a selection last season.

However, Pierre-Paul has been decimated and limited by injuries this season. He’s started 11 games this season and has just 2.5 sacks and five quarterback hits. According to Pro Football Focus, the numbers paint an even worse picture. Pierre Paul’s 48.9 defensive grade ranks 108th among 111 qualifying defensive ends.

Considering Pierre-Paul is earning $12.5 million this season as a veteran on the verge of turning 33 years old with declining production — he’s the second-highest paid player on the Bucs this season — it’s safe to say he’s likely entering his last season in Tampa.

AB and Mike Edwards’ Future Still Uncertain

Head coach Bruce Arians is still uncertain regarding the future of both Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards.

After both players were handed three-game suspensions by the NFL for misrepresenting their vaccination status, the Bucs head coach has been mum regarding their future. That mentality remained to be the case on Friday, December 17, in Arians’ latest comments to reporters.

“It’s just a matter of making a statement,” Arians said, via ESPN. “And whether I do it before this game or after, we’ll wait and see. But I don’t want anything to be distracting from this game.”

Arians had echoed a sentiment very similar earlier in the week.

“I haven’t made that determination yet, but we’ll see how it goes,” he said. “When we know, we’ll let everyone know.”

Both players are eligible to return on Dec. 26 in Week 16 versus the Carolina Panthers.

It’s worth noting that Arians said after Brown’s signing during the 2020 season that if he made one mistake, he’d be gone. However, Brown still remains on the team and he posted a photo of himself at the Bucs’ facility on Friday.

While Arians has yet to come to a final decision, one would have to assume that if the Bucs wanted Brown gone, he would be out by now.