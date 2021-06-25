Bucs’ Expected Uniform Change on Hold: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers returning creamsicle uniforms looked like a year away until someone read the fine print.

The NFL recently changed its 2013 one-helmet rule back to allowing a second alternate helmet according to Pro Football Talk’s Michael David-Smith. Teams received a memo on Thursday regarding the change, which will take effect for the 2022 season.

Just one catch — the NFL’s uniform and helmet deadlines don’t line up for the Bucs to don creamsicle uniforms and “Bucco Bruce” helmets in time for 2022. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported on the issue Thursday evening that the deadline for teams requesting to use different uniforms in 2022 has passed according to the memo. The deadline for teams requesting a second helmet is July 31.

“This means for example, the (New England) Patriots won’t be able to adopt for 2022 an alternate uniform based on their Pat Patriot throwbacks, making the return of a white helmet impractical before 2023,” Florio wrote. “Ditto for the Tampa Bay creamsicle uniforms, the light blue Oilers helmets as an alternative to the Titans’ uniform, and any other helmets that make no sense without an alternate set of jerseys and pants.”

Tampa doesn’t have the creamsicle uniforms amid its current selection since they don’t match with pewter helmets. The Bucs left behind creamsicle, the team’s original look, in 1997 for pewter helmets and red jerseys.

“However it plays out, any alternate helmets must be disclosed by July 31 — and any that require uniforms other than those already in place for 2022 will become impractical and most likely not applicable to 2023,” he added.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport shared the memo.

Bucs’ Creamsicle Craze

Bleacher Report Gridiron tweeted out the Bucs throwback look as one of the most popular throwback possibilities — featuring a graphic of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. Unfortunately for Bucs fans, it may have to wait past Brady and Gronkowski’s time with the team. Gronkowski has a one-year contract, and Brady is under contract through 2022.

The NFL approved alternate helmets for teams wearing throwback uniforms starting in 2022, per @adamschefter Who else do you wanna see? 👀 pic.twitter.com/QD3CVdJKBX — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 24, 2021

Tampa fans called for the return of the franchise’s orange-and-white jerseys with the white helmet featuring “Bucco Bruce” ever since the NFL instituted the one-helmet rule. Bucs players likewise have shown interest from longtime star Lavonte David to Brady, entering his second season with the team. It even gained a little steam leading up to Super Bowl LV though the throwbacks weren’t an option due to league rules.

Bucs Brass Goes to Bat for Creamsicles

Bucs owner Joel Glazer has been a big advocate for getting “Bucco Bruce” back on the field. The logo and the creamsicle color scheme goes back to the franchise’s inception in 1976 and lasted until the 1997 transformation.

“On the throwbacks, we’re constantly on the league’s doorstep trying to get them to move so we can wear our throwbacks,” Glazer said in March according to Pewter Report. “We’re not there yet. But there are discussions going on and hopefully at some point in the future that will happen. I know how popular they are with our fans.”

Bucs chief operating officer Brian Ford reiterated that point on Thursday before the news broke according to Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times.

“It’s very important to our fan base, as well as the Glazer family and our entire organization,” Ford said per Knight. “We love to kind of reminisce and play some ’70s and ’80s music and bring out the big pom-poms and the creamsicle. So it’s not a question of if, it’s just when, and we’ll definitely keep you posted.”