Buccaneers Reverse Course on Richard Sherman, Update Game Status vs. Patriots

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to debut Richard Sherman after all.

After Sherman himself said that his debut with the team would likely be delayed until after Week 4 against the New England Patriots, Tampa Bay will instead start their newly-signed cornerback on Sunday night.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network broke the news on Sunday morning, October 3.

New #Bucs CB Richard Sherman, who only signed on Wednesday, is expected to start tonight vs. the #Patriots, sources say. Sherman picked up the defense faster than expected, and with some injuries at CB, he's slated to step right in. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2021

The Buccaneers signed Sherman just four days prior on Wednesday, September 29. Shortly after signing, the veteran corner admitted that it would be unlikely for him to suit up against the Patriots — despite Tampa Bay’s mounting injuries at the cornerback position.

“I need at least a week of practice to really hone things in to play at the level I’m capable of,” Sherman said. “I think it would be foolish to expect me to come out this week and play at a super high level. If I did it, it would be another thing to chalk up as a cool thing I did. But I think the expectation is for me to train, to get in shape and to give me an opportunity for the following game.”

However, he did note the possibility was there of him playing on Sunday night — which has now not only become a reality, he will be one of the team’s starting cornerbacks.

Via Nick Shook of the NFL’s official website:

“In my mind, I always think there’s a chance, but I don’t call any shots around here,” Sherman said. “So obviously, it’s up to the staff and I don’t think they would. I literally was learning the plays on the field today. It’s gonna take a second, and I obviously catch on really fast, but it’s still gonna take a second to get through the playbook and feel comfortable.”

Sherman Starting Due to Team’s Injury Situation

Head coach Bruce Arians was a little bit more optimistic in his approach regarding Sherman’s status against the Patriots. Upon Sherman’s signing, he had hinted that Sherman could see the field due to Tampa Bay’s injuries.

As the week progressed — and the team’s injury situation did not improve — Sherman’s playing status continued to receive more of a green light.

On Saturday, October 2, Arians revealed that Sherman would indeed play versus the Patriots.

#Bucs coach Bruce Arians said newly signed FA CB Richard Sherman will be active on Sunday. Sounds like he had a good week of practice. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2021

Since his signing, Sherman has participated in a total of three practices with the Buccaneers. It’s worth mentioning that not only will Sherman make his team debut on Sunday, he’ll also make his season debut in Week 4 against the Patriots.

It’s also notable that Sherman was limited to just five game with the San Francisco 49ers during the 2020 season due to a calf strain injury.

The Buccaneers will rely on Sherman — who hasn’t played since Week 15 of last season — as fellow corners Jamel Dean (knee) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (elbow) remain sidelined due to injuries.

Rob Gronkowski Could Be out ‘Multiple Weeks’

The Buccaneers continue to be bitten by the injury bug, as tight end Rob Gronkowski will miss his homecoming in New England due to a rib injury. However, not only will he miss the team’s Week 4 matchup, he may miss multiple weeks due to the ailment.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN:

“Initially, the Buccaneers and Gronkowski did not think the injury was as severe as it turned out to be, and X-rays of Gronkowski’s ribs taken after the game came back negative.

But further MRI testing during the week revealed the fractures not found on the X-rays, which do not show hairline fractures.”

In Gronkowski’s absence, the Buccaneers will lean on Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard to fill the void.