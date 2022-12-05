Buccaneers Could Eye Top Head Coach to Replace Todd Bowles: Analyst

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could eye a notable head coach as a potential replacement for Todd Bowles.

As noted by Mike Florio of NBC Sports during his column on November 26, the Buccaneers could be a potential landing spot for University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh is currently in the midst of leading the Wolverines to an appearance in the College Football Playoff. However, he hasn’t entirely shut down the idea of a possible return to the NFL as a head coach.

Florio explains why Harbaugh could leave his comfortable job at Michigan for the Buccaneers.

“Maybe there will be a job that becomes open simply because Harbaugh is available and interested,” says Florio. “Maybe the Saints. Maybe the Buccaneers. Maybe there will be a surprise resignation/retirement that causes the team to pivot to Harbaugh. Maybe a team that perennially knocks on the door decides to roll the dice on someone like Harbaugh to kick it in.”

Harbaugh’s College Success Could Lead to Path Back to NFL

Harbaugh is coming off the Wolverines’ first win at the Ohio State Buckeyes since 2000. Furthermore, he just clinched back-to-back Big Ten titles for the first time since the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

However, he’s yet to win the National Championship — something he could accomplish in January.

If that ends up being the case, Harbaugh could target winning the Super Bowl as his next objective. During Harbaugh’s four seasons as the San Francisco 49ers‘ head coach (2011-2015), he came up just short of winning a Super Bowl when the Niners lost to the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII at the conclusion of the 2012 season.

Harbaugh spoke about the “unfinished business” of not winning a Super Bowl during an interview with ESPN’s Gene Wojciechowski that aired during Labor Day weekend.

“One of the things that was really kind of driving me is, you know, we were in San Francisco, we got that close to winning the Super Bowl,” Harbaugh told Gene Wojciechowski of ESPN in an interview that was televised on Labor Day weekend. “That’s always been a thing. There’s unfinished business there. But, hey, winning the national championship, [I] could be really happy with that, too. So that’s the goal. That’s the one we’re chasing.”

Buccaneers Struggling in Bowles’ First Season

Entering their Week 13 matchup versus the New Orleans Saints, the Buccaneers are 5-6. While they’re currently in position to win the division, Tampa Bay has regressed in a major way compared to last season. During Tom Brady’s first two seasons with the Buccaneers, Tampa Bay ranked within the top three in scoring while averaging over 30 points per game.

However, the Buccaneers rank as one of the worst offenses in the league during Bowles’ first season as head coach. Tampa Bay is averaging just 18.2 points per game, ranking 27th in the league. Offensive units led by Brady have never ranked any lower than 12th in scoring.

If the Buccaneers either miss the playoffs or see a quick exit in the postseason, Bowles could be one-and-done as the team’s head coach.

While there’s a lot to be determined between now and January, Harbaugh could certainly emerge as a possible head coaching candidate for the Buccaneers if all of the dominoes fall properly.