Ex-Bucs QB Signs with 49ers After Jimmy Garoppolo Injury: Report

A former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has found a new landing spot.

Shortly after it was announced that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would miss the remainder of the season due to a broken foot, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the 49ers have signed Josh Johnson to their 53-man roster. Johnson had spent this season on the Denver Broncos’ practice squad.

“49ers are signing QB Josh Johnson off the Broncos practice squad and on to their 53-man roster, per sources,” says Schefter. “During his 13 years in the NFL, Johnson has been a member of 14 different teams, the most for a player in league history. This will be his third stint with the 49ers.”

Johnson Holds Unique NFL Record as Member of 14 Teams

The 36-year-old Johnson initially broke into the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of the Buccaneers, spending his first three seasons with the franchise. The veteran quarterback made 26 appearances and five starts during his Bucs tenure, throwing five touchdowns and 10 interceptions for a 57.7 passer rating.

Since Johnson’s debut with the Buccaneers, he has since made NFL history by spending time with nearly half of the league. In fact, this will be his third stint with the 49ers. Johnson was a member of the 49ers’ roster during the offseason back in 2012 and was a member of the practice squad during the 2020 season.

The University of San Diego product has played in 37 games during his NFL career to go along with nine starts. He holds career totals of 13 touchdowns versus 16 interceptions for 2,270 yards. Despite having having seen time on NFL rosters over the 15 seasons, Johnson holds a career record of just 1-8.

Johnson is expected to serve as the third-string quarterback with rookie Brock Purdy as the starter and Jacob Eason as the primary backup.

Potential Brady Destination Includes Titans: Analyst

Could Tom Brady play another season with a team not named the Buccaneers? One prominent insider believes so.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic proposed multiple destinations as possibilities for a 46-year-old Brady if he chooses to return. One of the more interesting potential destinations listed were none other than the Tennessee Titans. The Titans just so happen to be coached by Mike Vrabel, Brady’s former teammate with the New England Patriots.

Howe explains why the Titans would be an appealing choice for Brady.

“…Don’t discount the Titans, either. Brady has remained extremely close with Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel since their time together with the Patriots, and that roster is also built to keep contending,” said Howe. “They’re tough, and they play the right way. That’ll be appealing to Brady.”

Tennessee would have to find a way to move on from Ryan Tannehill, who has served as the starting quarterback since the 2019 season. Moving on from the 34-year-old veteran would cost the Titans $18.8 million in dead cap money. But it’s a move that might be worth making considering Tennessee would have a stranglehold over the division with Brady in the fold.

“But for the Titans, can they be comfortable trading quarterback Ryan Tannehill and assuming $18.8 million in dead cap money? It’d take an aggressive series of moves, but Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson have built an aggressive team,” Howe continued. “They should easily control the AFC South with Brady.”