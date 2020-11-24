Buccaneers’ Mike Evans Spins Way to TD

Mike Evans got the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back into their Monday Night Football game in style against the Los Angeles Rams.

The star wide receiver weaved nine yards through multiple Rams defenders to score a game-tying touchdown, 7-7, in the second quarter.

That put Evans closer to joining elite company in the record books. Only Randy Moss, Carl Pickens, and Allen Robinson have more TDs from the 10-yard or closer in a season.

Mike Evans has 8 rec TD from the opponent's 10-yard line or inward this season With 5 games (and the rest of MNF) remaining, Evans is 2 TD away from tying the record since 1991, held by Allen Robinson (2015), Randy Moss (2007) & Carl Pickens (1995) — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 24, 2020

Tampa Bay took a 14-7 lead later in the quarter, but the Rams scored 10 unanswered to take a 17-14 lead into the locker room.