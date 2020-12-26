Buccaneers Reveal New Uniform Combo at Detroit

Tampa Bay will go with a new but traditional uniform combination on Saturday with a look that dates back to when the Buccaneers and Detroit Lions were division rivals in the old NFC Central.

The Buccaneers will go white jerseys and pewter pants for the first time this season at Detroit on Saturday. Tampa often wore the combo in the 1990s through 2001 when the part of the NFC Central with the Lions.

Bucs players sported new uniforms this season that resembles the 1990s and early 2000s look when the franchise won the Super Bowl in 2003. Tampa hadn’t worn the combination of white jerseys and pewter pants yet this season.

The Bucs will look to end a 13-year playoff drought with a win a Detroit today. Tampa also wore the whiter jersey-pewter pants combo back then in 2007.

Where Brady Began

Tom Brady returns to where he made his NFL debut two decades ago on a holiday weekend.

The Buccaneers quarterback entered a Thanksgiving Day game at Detroit in 2000 for the New England Patriots for his first NFL action. Brady, a sixth-round pick from Michigan, went 1-3 passing for six yards in the game.

Tom Brady logs his 1st NFL completion almost 20 years ago on Thanksgiving Day, November 23rd, 2000 when Belichick benches Drew Bledsoe in the 4th quarter as the Patriots get rolled over by the Lions in the Silverdome 34-9:pic.twitter.com/E4GnNRlHL0 — sidelinecreeper (@Sidelinecreepin) March 7, 2020

Brady became the starter for the Patriots a year later and went on to win the first of six Super Bowls. He left New England for Tampa via free agency in March this year.

