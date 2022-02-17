Bucs Considered Landing Spot for Ex-No. 2 Overall Pick QB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could make a run at a quarterback who is likely to be on the move this offseason.

Tampa Bay will enter the 2022 offseason with a number of question marks. Following the abrupt retirement of Tom Brady, the Buccaneers will have to find a new franchise quarterback to fill the void of the greatest quarterback ever.

While the Bucs have been mentioned as a possible landing spot for big-name quarterbacks such as the Green Bay Packers‘ Aaron Rodgers and the Seattle Seahawks‘ Russell Wilson, it’s very possible neither of those guys change teams in the offseason.

According to CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, the Buccaneers are a “potential landing spot” for Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz.

“They’d much prefer a safer, superstar fix after Tom Brady’s (temporary?) retirement, so Rodgers, Wilson and Watson will all get looks,” explains Benjamin. “Garoppolo and Jameis Winston might, too. But Bruce Arians has talked highly of Wentz before, and like all the other teams here, they’d have the flexibility of totally resetting in 2023 anyway.”

Why Wentz Could Make Sense for Bucs

Here’s why Wentz may make sense for a team in transition. For one, Wentz isn’t owed any guaranteed money after the 2022 season. The Bucs would be on the hook for Wentz’ $28 million cap hit during the 2022 season, but Wentz’s cap number ranks just 10th among all players at his position for the upcoming season.

Secondly, the demand for Wentz likely won’t be high. While the Colts acquired the former No. 2 overall draft pick for a first and third-round pick from the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason, that won’t be the case this year.

Wentz had a solid 2021 campaign, throwing for 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions. But he played more of a caretaker role than a leading one, as Colts running back Jonathan Taylor emerged as an MVP candidate, rushing for a league-high 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns.

It also doesn’t help that with a playoff spot on the line, Wentz failed to lead the Colts to victory over the 3-14 Jacksonville Jaguars in the final game of the season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Wentz’s 70.9 offensive grade ranked just 23rd among all quarterbacks. In fact, outside of his 2017 campaign where he emerged as an MVP candidate before injury, Wentz has never ranked higher than 14th among quarterbacks.

Again, there are positives and negatives to acquiring Wentz. But given his age (29 years old), the fact he could be acquired as a short-term rental and the hope that he can recapture some of that potential with an upgraded supporting cast in Tampa Bay, he may end up emerging as the Buccaneers’ best option at quarterback.

Buccaneers on Watson’s Radar

It’s no secret Tampa Bay is looking for a quarterback and Deshaun Watson just so happens to be looking for a new home.

The embattled quarterback demanded a trade from the Texans last offseason, only for the franchise to rebuff Watson in his demands. Watson’s situation became more problematic when 22 civil lawsuits were pointed his way for alleged sexual misconduct.

Although his NFL future is unclear, the former three-time Pro Bowl QB is looking at teams such as the Bucs and the Minnesota Vikings as his next potential destinations, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“The Texans quarterback, who spent the 2021 season on the team’s active roster but did not play, has begun evaluating potential fits for his services in 2022, with the Buccaneers and Vikings among teams on his radar,” says Fowler.

“One source noted that Watson — who has a no-trade clause — is still early in the evaluation process, but he’s looking for the right blend of offensive system, coaching, talent and, most importantly, the chance to win.”

Watson still remains young at 26 years of age and he led the league in passing yards during his most recent season (2020). But the fact is his legal situation remains unresolved. Furthermore, Watson’s availability is questionable due to his potential suspension under the league’s personal conduct policy.

The young quarterback may be appealing based upon his on-field production, but the uncertainty regarding his on-field availability makes him an unlikely option for the Buccaneers.