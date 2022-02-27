Buccaneers Pro Bowler Announces Sudden Retirement at 28

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowler is announcing his unexpected retirement at the age of 28.

Less than a month after franchise quarterback Tom Brady announced his own retirement, offensive guard Ali Marpet is also walking away from the game. Just weeks after he garnered his first Pro Bowl selection, the 28-year-old is announcing his retirement, as reported by ESPN’s Jenna Laine on Sunday, February 27.

“Source: Bucs Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet will be announcing his retirement. Huge,” says Laine.

Marpet took to Instagram to detail his decision to walk away from the game after seven years in the NFL.

“After seven formidable years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I’ve come to the decision to retire from the game that has given me so much,” Marpet wrote. “This organization and the people surrounding it have helped not only fulfill a dream, but also helped build me into the person I am today. I’ve made Tampa Bay my home and I look forward to serving this community in the coming years. To the coaches and teammates, family and friends, an Instagram post simply can’t express the profound impact you’ve had on me. I’m eternally grateful. Thank you Tampa Bay.”

Since his selection in the second round in the 2015 NFL draft, Marpet had emerged as one of the most consistent and reliable offensive guards in the NFL. Marpet started all 101 games he appeared in and committed just a total of six penalties over the past two seasons.

Marpet’s Decision to Retire Due to Health

Marpet’s father, Bill, revealed that Ali’s retirement is due to wanting to be healthy for the rest of his life.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times:

“According to Ali Marpet’s father, Bill, the Bucs offensive lineman has had several discussions with the Bucs before reaching his decision,” says Stroud. ‘From what I can gather, he just wants to be healthy the rest of his life,’ Bill Marpet said, adding Ali had no health issues.”

The Buccaneers acknowledged Marpet’s retirement almost immediately after reports flooded in.

Thank you for everything, Ali. We wish you all the best in retirement. pic.twitter.com/8SjNyJ871L — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 27, 2022

Salary Cap Ramifications Following Marpet’s Retirement

Greg Auman of The Athletic notes that not only do the Bucs now have a major hole to fill at left guard, they’ll have to take on roughly $7 million in dead cap from previous restructures. This almost negates the $10 million they’re saving in salary from Marpet’s retirement.

“Marpet’s retirement gives the Bucs a major hole to fill at guard,” says Auman. “They won’t have to pay his $10 million salary for 2022, but take on at least some of $7 million in dead cap from previous restructures to his contract. Could be processed as a post-June 1 move.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Marpet posted an 83.2 offensive grade in 2021. That figure ranked seventh among all offensive guards, which is the same ranking he held in 2020 when he posted an 80.7 offensive grade. Since the 2016 season, Marpet had never ranked lower than 15th among all guards.

The Buccaneers’ 2022 offseason outlook just got a little more bleak.