Buccaneers Projected to Bring in QB With Significant ‘Upside’

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be looking at their next franchise quarterback.

As the Buccaneers prepare for possible life without Tom Brady after the 2022 season, Tampa Bay could look towards the 2023 NFL draft for their next quarterback. According to Bleacher Report, the Buccaneers are projected to land University of Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke with the 30th overall pick in next year’s draft.

Bleacher Report attributes Van Dyke’s upside in comparison to the team’s current backups — Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask — as the main reason for why Tampa Bay will look to the big-armed passer as their next franchise quarterback.

“Kyle Trask doesn’t appear to be the answer even though the organization selected him in the second round last year,” says Bleacher Report. “Despite the investment, Tampa Bay brought in veteran Blaine Gabbert to serve as backup this season and last year. Besides, a non-first-round quarterback isn’t guaranteed anything.

Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke brings significantly more upside as a third-year sophomore who already shows top-shelf touch and the capability to easily layer throws to all three levels.”

Buccaneers’ Backups Less Than Impressive

At the present moment, the Buccaneers don’t possess a young quarterback who has shown the ability to take the reins from Brady. Gabbert is a 32-year-old veteran who hasn’t started a game since the 2018 season. During his career as a starter, Gabbert has an abysmal 13-35 record (.270 percent).

Meanwhile, Trask has yet to throw a single pass during a regular season game and is currently slotted as the third-string quarterback behind Gabbert. Most importantly, Trask has struggled in preseason competition against second and third string defensive players. During the 2022 preseason, Trask threw just one touchdown against two interceptions on 67 passing attempts for a 76.5 quarterback rating.

By comparison, Gabbert threw one touchdown on just 17 pass attempts for a 113.6 quarterback rating.

Months prior to the start of the season, quarterback coach Clyde Christensen admitted that he did not see the former second-round draft pick unseating Gabbert for the backup job behind Brady during the 2022 season.

Via Joe Bucs Fan:

“Kyle has always been that kind of slow, steady developer in high school and in college,” said Christensen. “And I think this follows in line with exactly that. I see it more as a learning year. I don’t see him competing with Gabbert this year. He could do it but all the odds are stacked against you. It is hard enough to get enough Gabbert reps. We will prepare Gabbert as No. 2. I see Gabbert being the backup and Kyle being a developmental guy.”

Why Bucs Could Turn to Van Dyke

Despite a quarterback-heavy class in next year’s draft, Van Dyke is projected to be drafted in the first round in many mock drafts. The 6-foot-4 quarterback impressed during his first season as a starter for the Miami Hurricanes, throwing 25 touchdowns versus six interceptions. Van Dyke’s performance earned him ACC Rookie of the Year honors last season.

Bleacher Report’s Derrik Klassen outlined some of Van Dyke’s strengths as a quarterback, noting his pocket presence and ability to throw the ball down the field.

“Van Dyke also showed great command of the pocket and nary an ounce of fear when it came to testing tight windows or downfield opportunities,” said Klassen. “Like any young player, Van Dyke could stand to iron out his processing speed and trigger, but he has time to work on those things before he heads to the NFL.”

Assuming this is Brady’s final season in Tampa, the Buccaneers will still possess a playoff-ready roster entering the 2023 season. Ensuring that they have a franchise-ready quarterback as soon as possible could led Tampa Bay to select a player like Van Dyke with their first-round draft pick next year.