Buccaneers Make Final Call on Rob Gronkowski’s Availability vs. Patriots

Rob Gronkowski won’t be making the trip to New England after all.

According to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Gronkowski won’t have his homecoming against the New England Patriots due to his rib injury. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end is officially out for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Bucs’ TE Rob Gronkowski is not making the trip to New England today due to his rib injury and he will be out Sunday night vs. New England, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2021

Signs were not looking good for Gronkowski’s status entering Sunday’s game. The veteran tight end was listed as doubtful on Friday, October 1st in the team’s injury report, via Greg Auman of The Athletic. He also did not practice all week due to the injury.

The 32-year-old tight end initially suffered the injury due to a jarring hit in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams. Although he did leave the game temporarily, he ended up returning shortly after.

Gronkowski currently leads the Buccaneers in touchdown receptions with four this season. His absence means only Tom Brady and Antonio Brown will receive their opportunity at a homecoming in New England on Sunday night.

Either Cameron Brate or O.J. Howard will look to step in to the starting lineup versus the Patriots.

Brady’s Short-Yardage Receiving Options vs Pats

Without Gronkowski, Brady loses two of his top short-yardage receiving options against New England. On Friday, October 1, running back Giovani Bernard was ruled out due to a slight MCL sprain, according to Carmen Vitali of the Bucs’ official website. Bernard led all Buccaneers receivers with nine receptions on 10 targets in the team’s Week 3 loss to the Rams.

Outside of wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Gronkowski (20 targets) and Bernard (15 targets) lead the team in targets, meaning both options represent safety nets for Brady in the passing game when receivers aren’t open down the field.

The injury absences of Brady’s top two short passing game targets means Tampa Bay will lean heavily on Leonard Fournette out of the backfield — 12 receptions on 14 targets this season — and likely lean on Brate to fill Gronkowski’s void.

Fournette and Brate Likely to Receive Bulk of Snaps

Fournette has been favored as the overall option and the receiving option over backup running back Ronald Jones. Fournette has seen 99 total snaps with 66 of them as a receiver, according to Pro Football Focus (subscription required). Meanwhile, Jones has seen just 44 total offensive snaps, with 21 of them as a receiving option.

Adding even more credibility to the idea that the Bucs will lean on Fournette in Bernard’s absence is head coach Bruce Arians declaring the preference himself on Tuesday, September 27, according to Auman of The Athletic.

Arians says he won't know if Gio Bernard can go until Wednesday. He's dealing with knee injury. He said Bucs would "use Lenny more," but I initially heard it as that they'd "use Lenny Moore," which would be awesome. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 27, 2021

Through three games this season, Brate only has five receptions on six targets for 43 yards compared to Howard’s two receptions on two targets for 32 yards. However, Brate has seen 72 total snaps — 54 as a receiver — in comparison to Howard’s 31 total snaps, with 14 coming as a receiving option, according to PFF.

In other words, the Buccaneers should feature both tight ends, but with Brate filling Gronkowski’s massive void as a receiver and Howard moreso on the blocking end — especially in goal-line package and short-yardage sets.

The defending Super Bowl champions are dealing with a plethora of injuries early on in the season. They’ll also be without cornerback Jamel Dean (knee) against the Patriots, who is out due to a knee injury. Dean was filling in for injured starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, who is currently on injured reserve due to a dislocated elbow.