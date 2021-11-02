Potential Return Date Set for Bucs’ Scotty Miller & Sean Murphy-Bunting

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are due to have two key players back in the lineup.

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (elbow) and wide receiver Scotty Miller (toe) have been “designated to return” after being on injured reserve. The two players will have a 21-day window to practice — without counting against the 53-man roster — according to Joey Knight of The Tampa Bay Times.

“Bucs have designated WR Scotty Miller (turf toe) and CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (elbow) as “returned to practice,” opening a 21-day window in which they can practice without counting against 53-man roster,” said Knight. “Both could be activated in time for 11/14 game vs. WFT.”

Murphy-Bunting has been sidelined since Week 1 after suffering an elbow injury against the Dallas Cowboys. In Miller’s case, he initially suffered his toe injury following the Buccaneers’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3.

The Buccaneers will have a bye week in Week 9 before returning to play against the Washington Football Team in Week 10.

Buccaneers Stand Pat at Trade Deadline

Despite all of the trade speculation surrounding the Buccaneers entering the trade deadline, Tampa Bay ended up staying pat.

The Buccaneers were rumored to be in the market for a cornerback, with the Denver Broncos’ Kyle Fuller mentioned as a possible name that could have been on the move.

However, Tampa Bay’s lack of salary cap space ($2.7 million) and Murphy-Bunting’s progress from injury appears to have led to the Buccaneers standing still at the deadline.

Via Matt Lombardo of Fan Sided on Tuesday afternoon, November 2:

“Don’t expect the #Buccaneers to be active at the #NFL trade deadline.

Sources expect Tampa to stand pat, especially given that the Bucs only have $2.7 million in cap space.”

Cornerback Carlton Davis — who has also been on injured reserve due to a quad injury — is also “progressing well” and could return after the Bucs’ by week, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network on Sunday, October 31.

“More on the Bucs, who are getting healthier. — Antonio Brown is likely back after the bye from foot/heel injuries. — CBs Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting are also progressing well and could be back after the bye, as well,” says Rapoport.

Davis has been sidelined since Week 4 against the New England Patriots. With Murphy-Bunting and Davis due to return from their injuries as soon as possibly Week 10, there was little incentive for Tampa Bay to be buyers at the trade deadline.

Why Bucs Passed on Trade Deadline Deal

If you’re also wondering another reason why the Buccaneers stood pat, it likely had to do with one simple reason — depth.

As Josina Anderson of ESPN pointed out on Tuesday, November 2, the Bucs held off on trading Ronald Jones for the fear of the possibility of Leonard Fournette getting injured down the road.

“League source to me this am on why was not anticipating lots of activity on trade deadline: ‘People don’t seem to want to trade players..Depth. Lots of injuries, cap issues.’ Used the Bucs as example–saying cd get good value for Ronald Jones, but weigh vs Fournette getting hurt,” says Anderson.

Head coach Bruce Arians made some headlines after he left the door open on a possible Jones trade on Monday. However, he did stress it would take an “extraordinary” offer for the Buccaneers to trade the backup running back.

Obviously, any offers thrown Tampa Bay’s way clearly weren’t “extraordinary” enough.