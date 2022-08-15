Buccaneers Sign Ex-Dolphins RB, Place Veteran Back on IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing in a new running back.

Not along after their first preseason game versus the Miami Dolphins, the Buccaneers are signing ex-Dolphins back Patrick Laird, as Greg Auman of The Athletic reported on Monday, August 15. In a corresponding move, the Buccaneers are placing veteran running back Kenjon Barner on injured reserve, effectively ending his 2022 season.

“RB Patrick Laird signed to Bucs’ roster, and RB/returner Kenjon Barner goes on injured reserve and is done for the season,” says Auman.

Why Bucs Are Signing Another RB

Laird spent the past three seasons with the Dolphins after signing with the team in 2019 as an undrafted free agent. The 26-year-old holds career statistics of 76 carries for 244 yards and a rushing touchdown to go along with 36 catches for 289 yards in 37 appearances and four starts.

The move was also likely made due to Giovani Bernard’s ankle injury suffered in the preseason opener.

Barner appeared in the Bucs’ preseason opener, seeing heavy duty in the process. The 33-year-old veteran touched the ball nine times for 31 yards. However, it was hard to envision Barner actually making the 53-man roster. The three-time Super Bowl champion has spent the past three seasons on and off of the Bucs’ roster, but he has only appeared in nine games with Tampa Bay over the past two seasons. During his eight-season career, Barner has 104 carries for 416 yards and three touchdowns to his name to go along with 28 receptions for 152 yards.

The University of Oregon product has mostly made his mark as a special teams player, serving as the Philadelphia Eagles‘ punt and kick returner during the 2017 season and the Atlanta Falcons’ punt and kick returner during the 2019 season. In addition, he also spent time as the Bucs’ punt returner during his six appearances in the 2020 season, returning 13 punts for 75 yards.

Barner Was Cut Candidate Prior to Landing on IR

Prior to being placed on injured reserve, Barner was a candidate to be one of the roster cuts prior to Tuesday’s deadline, as noted by Mike Kiwak of Bucs Nation. Tampa Bay will have to cut their roster down to 85 players by Tuesday.

“It’ll sound harsh, but it’s the honest truth – why is Barner here? He’s been on and off the roster in various ways the last couple years, so the familiarity aspect is comprehensible, but he’s failed to be productive as a runner or returner in his time with Tampa,” said Kiwak. “Right now, Barner makes sense as a late-game snap sponge and not much else. Said snaps would be better given to a rookie or other young player that intrigues the front office instead.”

The Buccaneers are rather loaded with depth at running back. Leonard Fournette projects as the starter, rookie back Rachaad White is due to play a big role, while Bernard and Ke’Shawn Vaughn are battling for reps as the third-down back.

Laird will face an uphill battle in making the roster, but with his special teams experience — he played in 60 percent of the Dolphins’ special teams snaps in 2019 — Tampa Bay could potentially keep him around on the practice squad.