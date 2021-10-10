Bucs Get X-Ray Results on Lavonte David’s Injured Ankle

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have walked away with a win over the Miami Dolphins, but not without another injury to one of their main stars.

Lavonte David — the team’s longest-running captain — exited in the first half due to an ankle injury. After initially being considered questionable to return, Tampa Bay ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

However, the injury doesn’t appear to be too significant. X-rays following the game were negative for fractures for David.

Source tells me that X-rays were negative for fractures for Lavonte David's ankle. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 10, 2021

The Buccaneers are already dealing with a plethora of injuries on the defensive end, mainly to their defensive backs. Cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Carlton Davis III are currently on injured reserve with no timetable to return.

In addition, Antoine Winfield missed the Week 5 matchup versus the Dolphins due to a concussion while Rob Gronkowski continues to recover from rib injuries suffered two weeks prior in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams.