Antonio Brown Sends Strong Message to Bucs With Latest Instagram Posts

Antonio Brown remained mostly quiet this season after he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the receiver broke his silence with two lengthy post-Super Bowl Instagram posts. Brown posted a Super Bowl photo of himself along with a mesage of gratitude to Tampa Bay for “giving me this opportunity to bring a title to the Buccaneers family.”

“WORLD CHAMPS! THANK YOU #BUCSNATION!” Brown noted. “I am incredibly blessed to be a part of this great team and franchise to help bring a Lombardi Trophy to Tampa Bay! I want to specifically thank Coach Arians, Jason Licht, and the Glazer family for giving me this opportunity to bring a title to the Buccaneers family! To all my teammates, and especially @TomBrady thank you for believing in me and pushing me every single day! #CallGod #Boomin.”

A.B. on Instagram: ‘You Cannot Let Any One Moment in Time Define Your Life’

Brown’s latest post includes a short highlight video from the Super Bowl. The receiver entitled the video “The Moment” and reflected on some of the criticism he has garnered for his well-documented off-field troubles.

“The Moment: You can not let any one moment in time define your life or who you are,” Brown explained on Instagram. “As I’ve grown older, I’d like to believe I’ve also become wiser and more appreciative of each and every moment in my life. I have continued to learn through different dynamic experiences and situations. No, I’m not perfect and yes, I’ve made mistakes and although some may want me to dwell on the negative, I continue to challenge myself to move forward, grow and be better! That’s all I can do in this moment in time. I will continue my journey and treat each moment as just a chapter and a progression until my journey is no more. #CallGod #Boomin.”

NFL Insider Peter King Reported Brown Wants to Re-Sign With the Bucs

Brown is one of several key Bucs players that will hit free agency in March with the pressure on general manager Jason Licht to make the math work to bring back the majority of the team’s Super Bowl roster. NBC Sports’ Peter King reported Brown “wants to return to Tampa Bay,” and it remains to be seen if there is a major market for the receiver just a few months after the Bucs were one of the few teams willing to sign the former Pro Bowler. King believes the Bucs hiring Thaddeus Lewis to the team’s coaching staff gives Tampa even more of a chance to re-sign Brown.

“Brown wants to return to Tampa Bay,” King explained in his February 14th column. “Tom Brady wants Brown to return to Tampa Bay. Bruce Arians wants Brown to return to Tampa Bay, and he did something last week to help move that along. In 2020, a coaching staff assistant, Thaddeus Lewis, impressed the Bucs so much that when the Lions hired Antwaan Randle-El from the Bucs as receivers coach, Arians told Greg Auman of The Athletic that Lewis would take Randel-El’s spot as assistant receivers coach. There’s a hidden benefit to that: Lewis was a childhood friend of Brown’s in Miami. So to have Lewis be one of his coaches in Tampa can’t hurt the Bucs’ cause to bring back Brown at the right price—assuming Brown doesn’t have legal entanglements from his past assault-charge behavior.

