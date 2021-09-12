Bucs Star Antonio Brown Sends Message to the Haters

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the Dallas Cowboys, Antonio Brown had a message for those that may think the receiver’s best days are behind him. Brown was asked if he felt people were still “sleeping” on his potential in the Bucs offense.

“Keep ’em [a]sleep,” Brown said with a smile during his postgame press conference. “No one likes to be wakened up, right?”

Brown notched five receptions for a team-high 121 yards and a touchdown in the season opener. The Buccaneers receiver cited the team’s ability to battle through adversity as a sign of a “championship team.”

“It’s a great way to start off the year,” Brown explained. “Battling adversity, having some adversity and being able to rally back to win. That’s signs of a championship team and group of guys. It’s a great day today.”

Brown posted notable numbers despite playing just 65% of the snaps in Week 1. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians hinted that Brown will continue to see a heavy workload.

“Typical A.B., typical A.B,” Arians told reporters. “When he’s gonna play that many snaps, he’s going to show up and he’s going to make plays.”

A.B. Will Lead the Bucs in Receiving Yards, Says Insider

Prior to the start of the season, ESPN’s Jenna Laine predicted Brown would lead the Bucs in receiving yards. So far, Brown is making the Bucs insider’s “bold prediction” look like it could come to fruition.

“There are a lot of mouths to feed on this Bucs offense, including two Pro Bowl wide receivers who happen to make more money than Brown — Mike Evans and Chris Godwin,” Laine noted. “One year ago, it looked like Brown was done with football after multiple off-field incidents.

“But since sorting out most of his legal issues and undergoing a knee scope this offseason, Brown has looked unstoppable in practice — aside from a fistfight in the joint practices with the Titans. Keeping his composure will be key. ‘This is the healthiest he’s been in years,’ Arians said. ‘He’s playing at a speed I saw four or five years ago.'”

Brown Gave Brady a Special Shoutout After the Bucs Received Their Super Bowl Rings

Brown’s connection with Tom Brady has been well documented, and it is a big reason why the receiver landed another NFL opportunity in Tampa. After the Buccaneers received their Super Bowl rings, Brown took to Instagram to send Brady a heartfelt message.

“Love you big brother! Thank you for always shooting me straight and giving me the best possible advice,” Brown noted on July 23rd while posting a photo with Brady. “Thank you for giving me an opportunity and helping me take advantage of it ! Thanks for your great humility and self awareness helping me grow physically, mentally and emotionally. Teaching me APG is a continuous daily habit of reflection and the more successful we become, the more humble We need to become, because that’s what will endear us to people. You’re a legend in so many ways, I am beyond grateful to be your friend ; teammate; Champions for life @tombrady 🐐#LFG #TB+AB=SB.”