Bucs Star Antonio Brown Goes off in Viral Twitter Rant

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers confirmed that Antonio Brown would remain on the team, the star receiver took to Twitter unleashing a series of tweets aimed at those who have levied criticism since the NFL handed down a three-game suspension. Aside from the occasional promotional post, Brown remained mostly quiet during his suspension. The wideout made it clear that he felt disrespected during his absence.

“Put some RESPECT on my name!” Brown tweeted on December 21. “All of YALL !!!!”

Brown also got into a bit of a spat with Pro Football Talk. The outlet quote tweeted Brown’s message and took a dig at the receiver submitting a fake vaccination card.

“Is there room for it on the fake vaccination card?” Pro Football Talk said to Brown.

Brown responded by vowing to provide a video of his vaccination but has since deleted the tweet.

“Ima post my Cov 19 vaccination video!” Brown noted in response to Pro Football Talk. “Just for U! You need some business so here you go after this focus on the NFL not Himmothy!”

Arians on Critics Regarding A.B.: ‘I Could Give a S*** What They Think’

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians also created headlines by sending a message to those who may criticize the team’s decision not to release the receiver. Arians gave a NSFW response when asked about those critiquing his decision to retain Brown.

“I could give a s*** what they think,” Arians told reporters on December 20. “Only thing I care about is this football team and what’s best for us.”

After the Bucs’ surprising loss to the Saints, Arians detailed why the team opted not to cut either Mike Edwards or Brown for submitting falsified vaccination documents. Arians explained it was “in the best interest of our football team” to keep both players on the roster.

“No, it’s in the best interest of our football team and both those guys have served their time and we welcome them back,” Arians explained during his December 19 postgame press conference.

Arians on Zero-Tolerance Policy With Brown: ‘The History Has Changed Since That Statement’

Given Chris Godwin and Mike Evans’ injuries, Brown could not be returning at a better time for the Buccaneers. The speculation about Brown’s possible release by the Bucs began after Arians noted the team would address the players’ futures after they served the three-game suspensions. Arians was asked why the team opted to change course on giving Brown another opportunity given they had previously stated a zero-tolerance policy.

“Well, the history has changed since that statement,” Arians explained. “You know, a lot of things went on last year that I was very proud of him, and I made a decision that this was best for our football team.”

Arians was likely referring to an October 2020 interview with NBC Sports’ Peter King where the Bucs coach emphasized that if Brown “screws up one time, he’s gone.”

“Injuries [why the team signed Brown],” Arians said on October 26, 2020. “I mean, we got two Pro Bowl receivers [Mike Evans, Chris Godwin]. We went to Chicago with none of them, really. They were hurt. And here’s a guy that’s a Pro Bowl type player . . . We’re on the hook for nothing in this deal. He screws up one time, he’s gone. I don’t think he will because he wants to play.”