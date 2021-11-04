Antonio Brown Goes Viral for Weird Video of WR Riding Bike While Injured

Antonio Brown has a boot on his leg but that is not stopping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver from bicycling through the injury. Brown posted a bizarre video to his Instagram Story on November 2 of himself riding a bike while wearing his protective boot.

“Good news? Bucs receiver Antonio Brown is healthy enough to be riding a bike,” The Athletic’s Greg Auman tweeted on November 2. “Bad news? He’s doing it while wearing a boot on his injured ankle/heel.”

Prior to Week 8, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians provided an ominous update on Brown. The receiver is technically dealing with a sprained ankle, but Arians admitted Brown could be out “a long time.”

“Shoot, that injury, who knows?” Arians noted on October 27, per Buccaneers.com. “That one – it could be that or it could be a long time. Wait and see how the foot [heals]; he’s still on a crutch, so. …It’s still considered an ankle sprain but it’s around his heel.”

Good news? Bucs receiver Antonio Brown is healthy enough to be riding a bike. Bad news? He’s doing it while wearing a boot on his injured ankle/heel … pic.twitter.com/983mWcfeMQ — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 2, 2021

ALL the latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bucs!

A.B. Is Targeting a Week 10 Return: Report

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Brown is targeting a Week 10 return as the Bucs take on Washington on November 14. Brown will get an extra week to recover thanks to Tampa Bay’s bye in Week 9.

“More on the Bucs, who are getting healthier. Antonio Brown is likely back after the bye from foot/heel injuries,” Rapoport tweeted on October 31. “CBs Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting are also progressing well and could be back after the bye, as well.”

Brady on Bucs’ Loss to the Saints: ‘We Got a Lot of Fighters’

The Buccaneers did not have their best outing against the Saints, but Tom Brady does not appear concerned that there will be any lingering effects. Brady described the team as having “a lot of fighters” expressing confidence that the Bucs will be able to bounce back.

“Yeah, well we got a lot of fighters so going in there battle back trying to do better next week,” Brady noted during his October 31 press conference.

Arians: ‘Players Just Have to Take the Responsibility to Play Smarter’

Regardless of when Brown returns to the field, Arians cited penalties as the one areas the Bucs need to improve upon after their bye week. Heading into Week 9, Tampa Bay has the second-most penalties in the NFL at 59, just one behind the Eagles.

“Well, this was the one that was the most disappointing,” Arians told reporters on November 1, per Buccaneers.com. “We do a scouting report on who’s calling the game every week. This referee is very, very protective of the quarterback. They lead the league in roughing the passer penalties and we committed obvious penalties. Any time you touch them on the head, it’s a penalty. Players just have to take the responsibility to play smarter.”

Brown has had an expanded role this season with the Buccaneers, and the star has been the team’s leading receiver, at times, in 2021. He is third on the team in targets and receiving yards posting 29 catches for 418 yards and four touchdowns on 42 targets in his five appearances this season.