Bruce Arians Sounds off on Bucs Starter: ‘He S*** the Bed’

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 34-3 blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans was not the team’s finest performance. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians singled out a number of units that need to show improvement in the coming weeks, including special teams. The Bucs gave starting punter Bradley Pinion a chance to attempt a field goal, and Arians was not pleased with his performance.

“Obviously, Pinion made that field goal in practice a bunch, so I was like, ‘Alright, let’s see if he can make it in the game,'” Arians explained to reporters. “He s*** the bed, too.”

Arians was referencing Pinion missing a 61-yard field goal to close out the Bucs-Titans game, per The Athletic’s Greg Auman. It looks like starting kicker Ryan Succop’s job is safe, while Pinion will stick to punts.

Arians likely wanted to give Pinion an opportunity in case the team needs to hit a long-range field goal in critical game situations. Succop made 28-of-31 field goals last season with his longest kick being a 50-yarder. The 61-yard field goal appears to be out of Succop’s comfortable range, which is why Pinion was sent out for the attempt.

Arians Called out the Receivers: ‘Too Many Dropped Passes to Start Ball Games, That Kills Drives’

Arians’ comments about Pinion came after more pointed remarks directed at the receivers once again dropping a number of passes. The Buccaneers continue to harp on drops that have plagued the team throughout training camp.

“Alright, like every game, you always go out there to win, but I was very disappointed in the start again, dropped passes,” Arians began his postgame press conference. “We threw the ball in this game because we ran it so much during the week. I just want[ed] to evaluate quarterbacks and offensive linemen in the passing game, more than I did the running game.

“So, there wasn’t much emphasis on the running game in this one, but again, too many dropped passes to start ball games, that kills drives. Defensively, I thought we had a really good start to the game in the trenches and then miss[es]. As the reserves started coming in, we misfit a couple of runs, but overall you grade the tape. So, [players] either get exposed or [gain] exposure, some guys really stepped up.”

Arians on Preseason: ‘I’m Not Looking at the Score’

The Buccaneers coach appeared less concerned about the 31-point loss than he did about mental lapses throughout the game. Arians emphasized that he is concentrated on how players on the roster bubble perform more than he is preseason wins and losses.

“There’s guys fighting for jobs that they showed up in this game,” Arians noted. “The scoreboard doesn’t show up, but I’m not looking at the score, I’m looking at individuals.”

Tampa Bay has an important few weeks remaining in the preseason to prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Cowboys. The Bucs have their final preseason game on August 28th against the Texans, and the starters are expected to see snaps given the additional time until the regular season begins. Tampa Bay along with all NFL teams have to finalize their 53-man roster by August 31st.