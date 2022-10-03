Bucs Coach Todd Bowles’ Warning Comes True Against Chiefs

Amid a strong first three games by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense, head coach Todd Bowles warned that the elite-level performances may not last forever.

“Early on [the defense has] been very disruptive while people are trying to find their footing,” Bowles said on September 30.

The Kansas City Chiefs looked like they found their footing against the Bucs defense on Sunday, October 2, by putting up 41 points in a 41-31 Bucs defeat. Tampa Bay allowed 27 points in the first three games, but the Chiefs scored more than that in one half of football alone. That came from a Chiefs offense that sputtered for 17 points against the Indianapolis Colts the week before.

“We didn’t play well, we didn’t do a good job, and they kicked our butts all over the field,” Bowles said on Sunday. “And we played a poor game, and that falls on me.”

Bucs coming off the field…Completely different tune from a very loud Chiefs visiting locker room that you could hear just a few feet away from the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/W8eT7Nt74v — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 3, 2022

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had his way, shredding the secondary for 249 yards and three touchdowns versus one interception. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire gashed the Bucs front seven for 92 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries. The Bucs gave up 189 yards rushing overall. Turnovers only added to the carnage, giving the Chiefs great field position twice, and the Bucs gave up touchdowns both times.

“Turnovers had nothing to do with it,” Bowles insisted. “We’ve got to play situational football. Our red zone defense was poor. Our run defense was poor. Our pass defense was poor. Third down was poor.”

Bowles said he only considered giving up a field goal as acceptable.

Inconsistencies Abound for Bucs

The defense still rose to the occasion at times, which included holding the Chiefs to field goals twice. The Bucs also turned over the Chiefs once in the second half when Edwards-Helaire dropped a wide open pass from Mahomes. Sean Murphy-Bunting picked off Mahomes, but it came late in the game when the Chiefs had a three-score lead.

Tampa Bay couldn’t get to Mahomes consistently throughout the night as he made plays with his legs, either running for a first down or buying time to make a big completion. Even after Mike Edwards sacked Mahomes in the second half, the Chiefs quarterback bounced back and slung a deep pass to tight end Travis Kelce on third down.

Mike Edwards sack‼️ pic.twitter.com/QFLuBxUZDm — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) October 3, 2022

“He’s a heck of a ball player. I’ve got a lot of respect for him,” Bowles said, who added that his team’s failures played a role, too. “Third down was at least 60%, I’m pretty sure, and we did not do a good job of doing our assignments or calling the game as coaches and as players.”

Kansas City actually converted 70% of its third downs in a 12-17 performance. The Bucs also allowed an average of 5.4 yards per play, a sure recipe for an opposing offense to move the chains.

“They just found a way to play better than we did,” Bowles said. “They played harder, they played better, they played tougher, and they won the ball game. Hats off to them.”

Bucs Sustain Injuries on Defense

It also didn’t help matters that the Bucs suffered two key injuries on defense.

Defensive back Logan Ryan went down with a foot injury in the first half. Fellow defensive back Carlton Davis III endured a stinger in the second half. Bowles offered no further updates after the game on their conditions.