Bucs Fans Go Off After Richard Sherman Placed on IR

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans have had enough of Richard Sherman.

The veteran cornerback was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday, November 17 due to a calf injury. The 33-year-old cornerback signed a deal with the Buccaneers on September 29 prior to their Week 4 game against the New England Patriots due to Tampa Bay’s situation with their injured cornerbacks.

However, Sherman has just added to those problems with his own injuries. The veteran cornerback hasn’t appeared in a game since suffering a hamstring injury early on during the team’s Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 14.

He was on the verge of returning in Week 10 against the Washington Football Team, even participating in pregame warmups. However, he suffered a calf injury prior to the start of the game and didn’t play.

Head coach Bruce Arians explained that Sherman was fine during the Thursday and Friday practice sessions leading into the game.

“No, he was fine. He was fine Thursday and Friday. I thought he was going to have a heck of a ball game. He just strained his calf before the ball game,” Arians said.

Not only is Sherman now on injured reserve, but so are three other Tampa Bay cornerbacks — Sean Murphy-Bunting, Rashard Robinson and Carlton Davis. In addition, cornerback Dee Delaney suffered a concussion versus Washington.

Bucs Fans Fed up With Sherman’s Latest Injury

Needless to say, Buccaneers fans seem to be fed up with Sherman and they took out their frustrations regarding his latest injury over social media.

One Bucs fan on Twitter named “412 Guy” remarked that Sherman — who is earning up to $2.25 million on a one-year deal — is getting paid for nothing.

Dave K had a more humorous approach to Sherman getting injured during pregame warmups.

“Nice to know I have something in common with a professional athlete, for I too have hurt myself warming up for sporting events,” said Dave K on Twitter.

Another Twitter user named “Drip” also feels like the Sherman signing was a rip-off for the Buccaneers.

Bucs May Have Relied Too Heavily Upon Sherman

Miceypricey had a more reasonable approach to Sherman’s most recent injury, attributing it to Sherman picking up too much of the workload. The 11-year veteran played three games in the span of 12 days after not participating in training camp or the preseason.

“Can’t say he really fell off, he’s just trying to fill roles that he can’t fill anymore. Trying to over challenge himself too much,” said Miceypricey on Twitter.

And finally, Stevens Sanchez seems to place more blame on the Buccaneers for relying too much on Sherman to offset the loss of their two injured cornerbacks (Murphy-Bunting and Davis).

“Maybe don’t play an old corner who just got off his couch a couple days prior for a full game?”

For the most part, the sentiment over Twitter was that the Bucs wasted money by signing Sherman and that they relied too heavily upon him.

With Sherman on injured reserve, he’ll miss a minimum of three games. The earliest he can return is in Week 14 when the Bucs face the Buffalo Bills.