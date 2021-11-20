Bucs Make Final Call on Antonio Brown’s Status vs. Giants

Antonio Brown has been ruled out for Monday Night Football.

According to head coach Bruce Arians, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver will not suit up for Monday’s game against the New York Giants. Arians confirmed the news with reporters on Saturday, November 20.

Via Greg Auman of The Athletic:

“Bucs coach Bruce Arians says WR Antonio Brown is only player ruled out for Monday’s home game vs. Giants,” says Auman.

The 33-year-old receiver has dealt with an ankle injury since Oct. 14 when the Bucs played the Philadelphia Eagles. Brown did not participate in the practice sessions on Thursday and Friday. However, he was seen pivoting, moving and catching passes during Thursday’s session (which does not constitute an official practice).

Video: Bucs receiver Antonio Brown working with the JUGS machine before practice as he recovers from ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/q9sLmauVfi — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 18, 2021

With Brown — and possibly Scotty Miller — out of the picture for Week 11, the Bucs will again lean on Tyler Johnson, Breshad Perriman and Jaelon Dardon to fill the slot receiver role.

Prior to his injury, Brown had caught 29 receptions for 418 yards and four touchdowns.

Gronkowski Likely to Return vs. Giants

While the Bucs won’t get their No. 3 receiver back in the lineup, they are likely to get Rob Gronkowski back. The veteran tight end stated on Friday, November 19, that the “arrow is pointing up” towards a return versus the Giants.

Outside of a brief return against the New Orleans Saints in Week 8, Gronkowski has been sidelined with rib injuries since a Week 3 clash against the Los Angeles Rams.

While speaking to reporters, Gronkowski spoke of his long recovery back to the lineup.

“I mean, I definitely had a lot of back issues,” Gronkowski said. “I mean, it’s not like it’s hidden. I mean, everyone knows that. I’ve had a few back surgeries. Missed a couple times with it. So I would just say, just gotta be careful with the things I do. With the type of rehab I’m doing and everything like that and also just be aware of it when coming back and just being noteworthy of it. That’s really all. I mean, other than that, I mean, I think it’s good to go.”

ALL the latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Bucs Have Missed Gronkowski’s Presence

The 32-year-old also spoke of his return against the Saints — which probably came a little sooner than it should have.

“I mean, that was a situation where it was kind of like a game-time situation,” Gronkowski said. “And unfortunately I mean it didn’t go the way we thought it was gonna go. But we were ready for that. We were ready for both situations. And that’s it. I mean, that’s what happened. It didn’t go the way we planned. We just had to take it back a step, and then just make sure we take it one step at a time from there, and that’s what we’ve been doing now.”

The Buccaneers have clearly missed the presence of their starting tight end in the lineup. Prior to his injury, Gronkowski had re-emerged as Tom Brady’s favorite option, catching 16 passes for 184 yards and four touchdowns.

In his absence, the combination of O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate have caught just 22 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns in the six games since.

The Buccaneers will gladly welcome their veteran tight end back as they look to snap a two-game losing streak versus the Giants.