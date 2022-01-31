Bucs Insider Proposes 3x-Pro Bowl QB to Replace Tom Brady: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could go with an ironic alternative to obtaining Aaron Rodgers if the ideal post-Tom Brady plan falls through.

Brady retirement rumors set off speculation of a star quarterback such as Rodgers taking the helm in 20222. Rodgers, arguably the ideal replacement for Brady, may stay in Green Bay or go to another team besides the Bucs. Rodgers’ Pro Bowl replacement and division rival, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, could be another option for the Bucs according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

“You like that?” Or you maybe you don’t,” Stroud wrote, poking fun at Cousins’ phrase from his Washington days. “Statistically, he’s been one of the better quarterbacks in the league for a number of years.”

Minnesota has a new general manager in Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who could either keep or trade Cousins. The Vikings also haven’t hired a new head coach, which could also impact Cousin’s future.

Cousins, who is in the final year of his contract, drew Brady comparisons in recent years due to statistical prowess. The Vikings signed Cousins as a free agent for a historic $84 million deal in 2018 from Washington with the idea of being a quarterback away from a Super Bowl because the 2017 Vikings almost made it.

Week 1 @ AFC Champion Bengals

Down 14, key 3rd down

Week 1 @ AFC Champion Bengals

Down 14, key 3rd down pic.twitter.com/VzOytTsGX2 — Joe Spinosa (@realjoespinosa) January 31, 2022

Before Cousins’ arrival, the Vikings nearly beat the Bucs to becoming the first team to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium in the 2017 season when the Big Game came to Minneapolis. Vikings home Super Bowl dreams collapsed in the NFC Championship game instead a week after the Minneapolis Miracle. The 2022 Bucs could similarly be a quarterback away if Brady retires and succeeds at re-signing free agents.

Cousins produced impressive numbers in three of four seasons with the Vikings — more than 4,200 yards passing and 30 or more touchdowns in each of those years. His worst season consisted of 3,603 yards and 26 touchdowns versus six interceptions in 2019. Overall, he has a 33-29-1 record as Minnesota’s starter.

How Cousins Fits in With the Bucs

Cousins’ only career playoff win came at New Orleans in 2020 followed by a Divisional Round loss at San Francisco. He has a 1-2 career record in the postseason.

Cousins would see the Saints twice a year with the Bucs, and he notably has success against the NFC South rival. In four career games, he has 1,296 yards and 12 touchdowns versus one interception.

Tampa Bay has a stronger offensive line than Minnesota, which ranked 23rd on Pro Football Focus’ 2021 rankings. The Bucs ranked second for PFF grades, and the team just needs to secure center Ryan Jensen and Alex Cappa to keep the line intact.

Skill player talent in Tampa tops the Vikings if the Bucs can re-sign Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowki, and Leonard Fournette. The Bucs will at least have Mike Evans back, who could complement Cousins’ deep ball.

Cousins Comes With Talent but a Big Contract

Cousins rated above average on throws of 20 yards or more in 2021 per Next Gen Stats. His mobility would be an upgrade for the Bucs — an average of four yards per carry or more in the past two seasons. Brady only averaged 2.9 yards per carry this season despite a couple of highlight-worthy first down runs.

Obtaining Cousins remains the kicker if the Bucs need and choose to pursue the former Michigan State star. The last year of his contract is $35 million guaranteed per Spotrac.

Cousins joining the Bucs could bring a bit of dejavu to Tampa. The Bucs acquired former Vikings quarterback Brad Johnson in 2001 and won a Super Bowl with him in 2003.