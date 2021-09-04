Buccaneers Reveal Winning Jersey & Uniform Combo vs. Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the team will wear white jerseys and pewter pants as they begin their title defense against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. It is the same combination the Bucs wore in their Super Bowl victory against the Chiefs, a game that also happened to be at Raymond James Stadium.

The team revealed that the Buccaneers will wear this uniform combination 10 times this season, the highest number of any look. Tampa Bay will wear white jerseys in six of their first seven contests. The only exception is the Buccaneers rocking an all-pewter uniform combination against the Rams in Week 3. The Buccaneers released the full uniform schedule for this season providing an overview of some of the additional combinations in a press release.

“An all-pewter combination will be worn twice as well this season,” Buccaneers.com’s Carmen Vitali detailed. “The Bucs will wear it once on the road in Los Angeles when they take on the Rams in Week Three and then once at home when the New York Giants come to town in Week 11. The red/white combo we saw in preseason will make its return against the Saints at home on Sunday Night Football in Week 15. Tampa Bay will wear their red and pewter combination against the Saints in New Orleans during Week Eight and at home against the Bills in Week 14.”

The Bucs Could Wear Their Creamsicle Throwback Uniforms as Soon as 2022

Last season, the Buccaneers reintroduced uniforms closely resembling the team’s look from 1997 to 2013. The change was a success as the Bucs won the team’s second Super Bowl in franchise history.

Tampa Bay could soon dig even further back in their history as the NFL has loosened the rules to allow teams to wear multiple helmets during the season. The one-helmet rule was widely viewed as the one obstacle preventing the Bucs from wearing their creamsicle uniforms as an alternate look throughout the season.

There is some debate as to when the Bucs will be able to wear the creamsicle jerseys along with the Bucco Bruce helmets. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that while the new rule will be implemented in 2022, some teams will have to wait until 2023 if they did not apply for the uniform change by the deadline.

“The notice date for 2022 uniform changes has passed and no new uniforms can be developed for the 2022 season, other than those previously approved by the League Office for the 2022 season,” the NFL memo stated, per Pro Football Talk.

The Bucs have been open about their desire to wear the throwback jerseys. From head coach Bruce Arians to co-owner Joel Glazer, the Bucs continue to emphasize that they will bring back the creamsicle look as soon as possible.

“We are constantly at the league’s doorstep to get them to move so that we can wear our throwbacks,” Glazer noted prior to the rule change, per Bucs Report. “We are not there yet, but there are discussions going on. Hopefully, at some point in the future that will happen because we know how popular they are with our fans.”