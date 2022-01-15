Buccaneers Reveal Good Luck Jerseys & Uniform Combo vs. Eagles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are wearing familiar threads as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round. The Bucs released a video revealing the team will don their white jerseys along with pewter pants as they take on the Eagles.

Buccaneers fans are familiar with this look as it is the same uniform combination the team wore during their Super Bowl win over the Chiefs. As The Athletic’s Greg Auman pointed out, the Bucs also have a strong history against the Eagles with the same uniforms.

“There it is: white jerseys and pewter pants for Bucs on Sunday,” Auman tweeted on January 13. “Has worked well in playoffs vs. Eagles before …”

Here is a look at the big uniform reveal that has Bucs fans buzzing.

You know the vibes. 𝙬𝙝𝙞𝙩𝙚 ✖️ 𝙥𝙚𝙬𝙩𝙚𝙧 pic.twitter.com/DQBCAqtlam — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 13, 2022

Fournette & David Are Game-Time Decisions

Bucs running back Leonard @_fournette taking the practice field and warming up. Yesterday was a walk-through so today is really Bruce Arians’ first day to get a solid look at players coming off injuries. Hamstring doesn’t look to be an issue, but this is obviously just a warmup. pic.twitter.com/8KmPZ5MnKo — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 13, 2022

All eyes have been on the injury designations for star running back Leonard Fournette and linebacker Lavonte David heading into the team’s showdown with the Eagles. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians indicated that both players will be game-time decisions. Arians noted that linebacker Shaq Barrett and pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul are on track to play against the Eagles.

“I feel pretty good about Shaq [Barrett], J.P.P. [Jason Pierre-Paul],” Arians explained during his January 14 press conference. “Lavonte [David] will be the most questionable with Lenny [Fournette].”

Brady on Eagles Defense: ‘They Make You Earn Everything’





The Buccaneers are more than a touchdown favorite over the Eagles, but Tom Brady detailed all the reasons why the team is not taking their opponent lightly. Brady noted that the Eagles defense “make you earn everything.”

“Talented players at all the positions,” Brady said during his January 13 press conference. “They’re a very good defense – they make you earn everything. You make a mistake, you get a penalty – you’re going to punt. The ball gets batted up in the air, they’re going to intercept it. You hold onto the ball too long, they’re going to strip-sack it.”

“It’s a team that just doesn’t let you off the hook, and I think they do a good job with their coverages, they show enough disguise. They’re all covering for one another. There’s really good communication – I can tell that. Really well-coached defense with a lot of good players. It makes it really tough for the offense to score.”

The Bucs Will Wear Their Creamsicle Uniforms ‘At Some Point in the Future’

While we’re here… Bucs’ creamsicle jersey combo gets most of the pub, but Tampa’s all-white throwback also hits hard. This Lee Roy aesthetic >>> pic.twitter.com/UmowaVdQnF — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) June 24, 2021

Arians did not go into great detail on the postseason process for the uniform selection. The Bucs coach noted that it was “pretty much” a management decision.

“Asked about who comes up with the decision on what uniform combo the Bucs wear on a given day, Arians says it’s ‘pretty much management,'” Auman tweeted on January 14.

Bucs fans continue to clamor for the team to wear their creamsicle throwback uniforms. A recent adjustment to the NFL rules will allow teams to wear multiple helmets as soon as the 2022 season which opens the door for the Buccaneers’ old-school Bucco Bruce look. Last offseason, Buccaneers co-owner Joel Glazer noted the team is hoping to wear the creamsicle uniforms “at some point in the future.”

“On the throwbacks, we’re constantly on the league’s doorstep trying to get them to move so we can wear our throwbacks,” Glazer explained in March 2021, per USA Today. “We’re not there yet. But there are discussions going on and hopefully at some point in the future that will happen. I know how popular they are with our fans.”