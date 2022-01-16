Bucs Make Decision on Status for Star Duo Fournette & David vs. Eagles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without Leonard Fournette as the star running back will not play against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team activated veteran Giovani Bernard, but Fournette will be sidelined for the fourth straight week. It is not all bad news for the Bucs as star linebacker Lavonte Davis is on track to play.

“Source tells me Lavonte David and Giovani Bernard will be activated from IR,” ESPN’s Jenna Laine tweeted. “Leonard Fournette will not be activated.”

Throughout the week, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians admitted that the status of both players for the Wild Card round was very much up in the air.

“I feel pretty good about Shaq [Barrett], J.P.P. [Jason Pierre-Paul],” Arians explained during his January 14 press conference. “Lavonte [David] will be the most questionable with Lenny [Fournette].”

The Bucs Are Without Jones & Fournette vs. Eagles

It is frustrating news for the Buccaneers as the team will also be without running back Ronald Jones, the team’s RB1 in Fournette’s absence. The Bucs will lean on second-year back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Le’Veon Bell and Bernard to carry the load in the backfield against the Eagles.

There had been some optimism that Fournette could suit up for the Wild Card round, the first week he is eligible to play since being placed on the Injured Reserve list. It is unclear if there should be cause for concern for Fournette’s status moving forward if the Bucs advance to the Divisional Round.

Arians recently described Vaughn as a “lead back” despite the rusher having limited opportunities so far in his NFL career. Vaughn will get an opportunity to prove his coach right against the Eagles. Tampa selected the former Vanderbilt back in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the No. 76 overall pick.

“No, I think he’s a lead back,” Arians said of Vaughn on December 27, per Buccaneers.com. “He has great running skills, excellent jump-cut ability and he’s worked on his hands. His hands are better. He dropped one yesterday – it pissed him off – but he has worked on his hands hard. I think he’s a lead dog, yeah.”

David Suiting up Should be a Boost for White vs. Eagles

Lavonte David was on the mic in Indy 🎙 Full video ➡️ https://t.co/yuWrSqJiGX pic.twitter.com/gvlsUz2Hgq — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 1, 2021

David’s presence will be a boost for the entire Buccaneers defense going into the postseason, but it should especially help Devin White who has been inconsistent while the veteran linebacker has been sidelined. Arians admitted that White has been “trying to do too much” in David’s absence.

“Just trying to make plays that aren’t there,” Arians said on the Buccaneers Radio Network heading into the playoff matchup against the Eagles, via Joe Bucs Fan. “Just rushing the passer sometimes and doing things that he don’t normally do. Just overall, he can play better. We’ve seen him play better and I know he will. Devin, I think is trying to do too much in Lavonte’s absence.”